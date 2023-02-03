Area police reports

Wednesday, 6:51 p.m., in Superior Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Myers, 21, Edon was traveling eastbound on County Road K when it struck a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Wednesday, 6:52 p.m., in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Christine Heifner, 29, Cecil was traveling northbound on County Road 105 when it struck a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Defiance sheriff---
Jan. 22, 6:42 p.m., near Hire Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Gerken, 209 Johnson Circle, was traveling westbound on Ohio 18 when it was struck by a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Monday, 7:06 a.m., near Rosedale Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Raymond Castaneda, 65 Lakeview Drive, was traveling westbound on Jericho Road when it struck a deer, sustaining minor damage.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:02 a.m., in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Thelma Esterline, 30, Bryan was traveling eastbound on Ohio 34 when it struck a vehicle stopped in traffic driven by Amanda Heil, 29, 1439 Riverbend Drive. Both vehicles sustained damages and Esterline was cited for not driving at a reasonable or proper speed.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 7:32 a.m., at Independence and Industrial Drive, Benjamin Fields, 32, was cited for driving under suspension.
Wednesday, 9:56 a.m., at 700-B Westmoreland Ave., Anthony Beck, 33, was cited for speed.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 9:49 a.m., in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Margaret Keeler, 32, Cecil was traveling west on County Road 424 when it was struck by a deer, sustaining functional damage.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., in Paulding County's Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Alicia Plotts, 41, Oakwood was traveling northbound on Road 171 when it struck a deer, sustaining functional damage.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 3:39 p.m., on E. Linfoot St. near N. Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Ty Nofziger, 17, Wauseon, was traveling eastbound when it went off the north side of the road, sustaining disabling damage after striking a fire hydrant and a utility pole. Nofziger was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Hospital for possible injuries. Nofziger was cited for failure to control.
