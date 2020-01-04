• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 31, 7:35 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Paulding's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Yokum, 23, Toledo, slid off the roadway and struck a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., on Township Road 1037 in Paulding's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Judy Hale, 54, Oakwood, slid off the road and struck two signs. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:33 p.m., on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road in Highland Township, a vehicle driven by Trenton Tussing, 16, 30521 Defiance County Road 424, slid into a ditch of water. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., on Weichman Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Anastasia Deshazo, 31, 1221 Ayersville Ave., slid into a ditch. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 12:17 p.m., Roel Raya Jr., 37, 427 Franklin St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Thursday, 12:55 p.m., a cellphone was reported stolen from the 1000 block of Hotel Drive.
Friday, 10:02 a.m., Christmas decorations were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Perry Street.
Friday, 1:33 p.m., prescription medication was reported stolen from the 200 block of Harding Street.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., Angela Adolf, 39, 860 McKinley St., was charged with theft after an alleged incident at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Lucas Radwanski, 32, Bowling Green, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:54 a.m., on Freedom Township Road 13, mirrors struck on passing vehicles driven by Nicholas Rohrs, 26, Napoleon, and Buddy Vansickle, 65, Liberty Center. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 10:57 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Barbra Young, 46, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:43 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Davenport, 35, 1320 Karnes Ave., struck a sign and came to rest in a ditch. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Friday, 2:11 a.m., on County Road 10A in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Travis Badenhop, 30, Hamler, was struck by a deer and came to rest in a ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 9:09 a.m., windows were reported broken out of a building in the 900 block of South Perry Street, Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Dec. 29, 3:58 p.m., on the entrance ramp to U.S. 24 from Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Justin Ross, 23, 19504 Schick Road, slid and struck a guardrail. Ross and his passenger, Jazzlyn Wright, 22, Holgate, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 9:48 a.m., windows were reported broken out of buildings in the 500 block of Huddle Road.
Friday, 4:25 a.m., Alejandra Oberhaus, 27, Napoleon, was charged with violating probation.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 12:59 p.m., on Leggett Street, a vehicle driven by Summer Hardin, 32, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped Fulton County Sheriff's Office cruiser driven by Tyler Sommers, 35, Wauseon. Hardin was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
• Fire
Hicksville
Fire — Thursday, 9:16 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 801 Industrial Drive, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.