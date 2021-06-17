• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 3:59 p.m., on U.S. 24 near mile post 28 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by David Vincent, 65, Silverado, Calif., struck a construction barrel.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 11:48 p.m., at 324 Perry St., Gerald Houck III, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 9:41 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Kirsten Rinebolt, 23, Hicksville, was served a warrant on indictment for assault from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 3:10 p.m., at 1215 W. Third St., Cleveland, Jamell Florence, 24, Streersboro, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:44 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Lacy Harter, 28, Defiance address, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Sunday, 11:08 a.m., at 635 Emmett St., Melvin McCoy, 38, same address, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 5:44 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Brittany Grond, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment.
Monday, 11:58 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Ryan Thompson, 27, Napoleon, was served a bench warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Monday, 1:51 p.m., at Nagel Road and Ohio 66 north, Matthew Fedderke, 40, Defiance, was arrested for impersonating a police officer and released.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10:29 p.m., at 521 Euclid Ave., James Delarber, 39, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority, and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., at Ohio 65 and Mason Street in McClure, Brandon Vanhoy, 22, McClure, was cited in a traffic stop for DUI and failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 7:09 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Tara Spears, 30, Deshler, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Napoleon Police
June 9, 3:09 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by David Busch, 62, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jeffry Ridgway, 56, Bryan. Moderate damage was reported to both vehicles.
Friday, 11:28 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Nicholas Buell, 29, Napoleon, was charged with assault and transported to CCNO. Later that evening, Buell was served a warrant at CCNO.
Saturday, 6:47 p.m., at 520 Glenwood Ave., Cortney Hackney, 29, Defiance, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, 3:29 a.m., at 400-B W. Washington St., Cesario Chavez, 60, Liberty Center, was arrested for OVI.
Sunday, 9:20 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Austin Pritchard, 30, Napoleon, was served a warrant.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., at Industrial and Independence drives, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Henderson, 54, Toledo, was struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Christina Snyder, 35, Toledo. Light damage reported to Henderson's vehicle, moderate damage to Snyder's.
Monday, 12:25 p.m., at Ohio routes 281 and 109 in Monroe Township, an northbound vehicle driven by Bobby Parker, 45, Hamler, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Dominic Simon, 23, 236 Corwin St., causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Simon's vehicle then spun around and struck a vehicle driven by Kyle Keeterle, 30, Holgate, and Keeterle's vehicle had light damage. Simon was taken by Medic-1 to Henry County Hospital for suspected serious injury; Parker and a passenger in his vehicle, Barbara Parker, 39, Hamler, were taken by Holgate Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries.
Monday, 8:11 p.m., at 13-394 County Road S in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alejandra Oberhaus, 29, Wauseon, went off the north side of the roadway, struck two parked vehicles. Light damage was reported to one of the vehicles, but heavy damage to Oberhaus' vehicle. Oberhaus, and 6-year-old Isabella Oberhaus, a passenger, were treated by Napoleon EMS for suspected minor injury. She was cited with distracted driving and failure to control.
Monday, 8:56 p.m., at 103 S. Canal St., Florida, Jose Concepcion, 45, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Bryan Police Department and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:28 a.m., on County Road 175 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Rachel Short, 22, Archbold, struck a deer. Light damage reported to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 10:25 a.m., Christina Cunningham, 47, Toledo, was arrested on a theft warrant and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 11:20 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Gross, 28, Paulding, struck a deer. Heavy damage to the vehicle was reported.
Tuesday, 11:01 a.m., on Ohio 613 just east of Township Road 131 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Jessica Rodgers, 31, Continental, struck a deer. Light damage reported to the vehicle.
Fulton Sheriff
June 10, 12:54 p.m., on County Road 22 in German Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Steffes, 31, Alvordton, struck the front of a vehicle driven by Claudia St. John, 32, Wauseon. Both vehicles has light damage. Steffes was cited with improper backing. St. John was taken by ALS-1 to Fulton County Health Center for possible injury.
Williams Sheriff
June 10, 9:34 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Smeltzer, 62, Montpelier, struck a deer, causing light damage to the vehicle.
• Fires
Deshler
Fire — Tuesday, 5:27 p.m., firefighters were called to a brush fire along a railroad tracks on Henry County Road 3.
Farmer Township
Fire — Monday, 2:29 p.m., firefighters investigated a propane tank incident at 07980 Ohio 249, but found no fire.
Leipsic
Fire — Tuesday, 5:43 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire along the railroad tracks at Ohio 65 and Putnam County Rod E.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 9:45 a.m., firefighters were called to 240 Northcrest Drive to investigate a burning electrical odor; no fire was found.
Hicksville
Fire — Wednesday, 11:35 a.m., firefighters from Hicksville and Sherwood were called to a grass fire at 1631 Ohio 18.
Delta
Fire — Wednesday, 12:02 p.m., at 11579 U.S. 20-A, firefighters from Delta and Wauseon were called for a grass fire.
