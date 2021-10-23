• Police reports
State Patrol
Monday, 5:16 p.m, at milepost 5 on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Betsey Myers, 20, Napoleon, sustained light damage after striking a turkey.
Monday, 9 p.m., at milepost 4 on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Roger Schwiebert, 79, Hamler, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 6:50 a.m., on County Road A in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Harder, 20664 Schick Road, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 5:02 p.m., at First and Clinton streets in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Robert Carr, 60, 17825 Hill Road, backed into a vehicle driven by Daniel Betancur, 64, 324 Perry St., causing light damage to Betancur's vehicle. Carr was cited with improper starting and backing.
Wednesday, 1:32 a.m., on Ohio 191 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Culler, 39, Bryan, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 2:42 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Michelle Froelich, 33, Cecil, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 2 a.m., on County Road 10A in Williams County's Center Township, an unidentified vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, mailboxes and a garbage can and left the scene.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., at milepost 14 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Conner Kulka, 17, Bloomfield Hills, Mich., struck a vehicle driven by Loretta Baugh, 77, Rochester, Mich., causing light damage to both vehicles. Kulka was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Defiance Sheriff
Oct. 7, 6:36 p.m., at 300 Elm St., Sherwood, Tracy Dalton, 54, Sherwood, and Christopher Baird, 35, Pemberville, were arrested for disorderly conduct and released.
Oct. 14, 10:26 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Defiance, Lionel Griffin, 45, Indianapolis, was taken from the Huntington County Jail to CCNO on two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Oct. 14, noon, at the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Javier Estrada, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for two counts of possession of weapons under disability.
Oct. 15, 4:33 p.m., on Buckskin Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Fleck, 57, Ney, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Oct. 16, 7:52 a.m., on Ohio 66 just north of Kammeyer Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Erman, 58, 25719 Banner School Road sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Oct. 16, 7:09 p.m., at 211 Lancelot Dr., Defiance, Ricky Greear, 54, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court on a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Oct. 16, 8:17 p.m., at the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, rural Stryker, Jacob Chappell, 18, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Probate and Juvenile division of the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Oct. 17, 10:05 p.m., on Openlander Road in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Emma Kolb, 16, Bryan, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Oct. 17, 12:10 p.m., on Buckskin Road just west of Farmer Mark Road in Mark Township, a vehicle driven by Zaccary Brickel, 21, Hicksville, left the south side of the roadway and over-corrected when re-entering the roadway, left the roadway on the north side and came to rest in a ditch. The vehicle had moderate damage and Brickel was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 11:44 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Sarah Hancock, 37, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and released on an OR bond.
Monday, 11:36 p.m., on Ohio 259 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Philip Bittinger, 45, Ney, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Tuesday, 2:22 p.m., at 23600 Liberty St., Farmington, Mich., the Oakwood County Jail, Demetrius Thomas Jr., 20, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 5:58 p.m., at 213 Lancelot Dr., Defiance, Ashley Budd, 28, Payne, and Brian Hostettler, 50, Defiance, were cited with disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 8:44 p.m., on Mulligan's Bluff Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Hunter Giesige, 22, 4904 Mulligan's Bluff Road, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 2:09 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Unique Kersh, 19, 817 Jackson Ave., sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 10:19 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Curtis Otto, 40, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for robbery, domestic violence and a violation of a protection order.
Wednesday, 10:54 a.m., at 6909 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, Curtis Otto, 40, Defiance, was charged with a protection order violation.
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m., on Mulligan's Bluff Road south of Bostater Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Ankney, 52, 3325 Mulligan's Bluff Road, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., on Ohio 249 east of Casebeer Miller Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Lauren Smith, 22, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 5:02 p.m., at 14023 Ohio 18 in Sherwood, Carrie Conner, 41, Sherwood, was arrested on a warrant from the Juvenile and Probate division of the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 5:18 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Tre Vasquez, 28, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 1:11 p.m., at the Sandusky County Jail, 2323 Countryside Drive, Fremont, Sadie Turpening, 32, 405 Northfield Ave., was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., on County Road W in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Dana Densmore III, 22, Liberty Center, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:21 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Stroud, 30, Perrysburg, got stuck on the railroad tracks that crossed the roadway, causing heavy damage to the vehicle. Stroud was cited with DUI
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., on County Road D in Marion Township, a vehicle driven by Joshua Lindhorst, 22, Holgate, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 6:10 a.m., at milepost 40.4 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Nathan Opdycke, 32, Holgate, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 7:53 a.m., on County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Shermaine Ligon, 44, 911 Jefferson Ave., Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 5:42 p.m., at 510 Euclid Ave., Lisa Emmerich, 31, Holgate, was cited for DUI, disorderly conduct, drug abuse, illegal possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Paulding Sheriff
Oct. 14, 7:14 p.m., on County Road 87 in Crane Township, a farm implement hanging over a John Deere tractor driven by Chris Potter, 56, Sherwood, struck a vehicle driven by Kennedy Hill, 18, Sherwood. Hill's vehicle had moderate damage and Potter's had light damage.
Thursday, 5:21 a.m., on Township Road 39 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Jordan Childs, 26, Payne, sustained moderate damage upon striking a deer.
Thursday, 7:10 p.m., on County Road 11 in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Danielle Barker, 36, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Williams Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:05 a.m., on Ohio 66 in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Nathaniel Rodriguez, 28, 19 Deville Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
Tuesday, 6:35 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Nailor, 71, Bryan, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Tuesday, 7:15 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Matthew Monroe, 54, Hamilton, Ind., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, midnight, on U.S. 6 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by John Boyd, 61, Dowagiac, Mich., sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 2:05 a.m., on County Road D in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Cortney Hartman, 37, Bryan, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.