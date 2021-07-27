• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 11:16 p.m., on County Road 16 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Esmeralda Laguna, 48, 17025 Ohio 18, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 1:27 a.m., on Trinity Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Antigo, 26, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6 a.m., at milepost 26 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Joy Herman, 36, Bryan, sustained heavy damage upon striking a deer.
Thursday, 7:37 p.m., on Banner School Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound vehicle on U.S. 24, driven by Dan Zhang, 26, College Park, Md., attempted to turn right onto Banner School Road and drove left of center and struck a vehicle driven by Dean Wiemken, 54, Napoleon. Wiemken's vehicle came to rest in a private drive; Zhang's vehicle struck a ditch. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Zhang was cited for driving left of center. Both individuals had suspected minor injuries and were treated at the scene. A passenger with Wiemken, 20-year old Megan Britton, Custar, was taken by Richland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injury.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., at 1582 S. Jackson Ave. in Defiance, a vehicle driven by April Reinhart, 37, 1582 Jackson Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Jeremy Coffman, 46, 87 Carter Road. Damage to both vehicles was light. Reinhart was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Friday, 1:46 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Glenburg Road in Defiance County's Washington Township, an ATV driven by Cole Sheaks, 15, 19943 Buckskin Road, struck a vehicle driven by Ami Dunderman, 69, Antwerp. Dunderman's vehicle continued off the roadway to strike a tree and then a guy wire before coming to rest. Heavy damage to both vehicles. Sheaks had possible injury but was not treated. Dunderman and 70-year old passenger, Wanda Mendez, had suspected serious injuries and were taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional. A second passenger, Ellis Dunderman, 10, Antwerp, was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected minor injuries. Sheaks was cited with failure to yield right of way.
Friday, 4 p.m., on Scott Road in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by James Hitchcock, 77, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage after striking a dog.
Saturday, 4:44 p.m., at Ayersville Pleasant Bend and Harris roads in Defiance County's Highland Township, a vehicle driven by James Buxton, 17, Columbus Grove, struck a vehicle driven by Dylan Ball, 21, Continental. Buxton was taken by Highland Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injury. Ball was treated at the scene by the same EMS for possible injury. Heavy damage reported of both vehicles; Buxton was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Sunday, 5:53 a.m., on Stever Road, a vehicle driven by Daniel March, 62, 07235 Stever Road, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
July 15, 9:45 p.m., on Ohio 249 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Vickie Cook, age not given, Bryan, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:59 a.m., at Adams Ridge and Defiance-Henry County Line roads, a vehicle driven by Justin Kahle, 27, 113 Spring Court, was struck from the rear by a vehicle driven by Jasmyne Garcia-Romero, 25, Sturgis, Mich. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Garcia-Romero was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 11:50 a.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by Viviana Rosse, 20, 137 Main St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jaylin Martinez, 24, 1284 Myrna St., which in turn struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Wynter Tressler, 20, 1402 Milwaukee Ave. Moderate damage to Tressler's vehicle, light damage to Martinez' and heavy damage reported of Rosse's vehicle. Rosse was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., on South Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Bruce Thomas, 65, 765 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by John Beecher, 26, 1124 Schultz St. Both vehicles had light damage. Thomas was cited failure to keep clear distance between vehicles.
Friday, 4:13 p.m., 903 Dotterer St., Austin Peters, 25, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:54 p.m., at 414 Juliet St., apt. 1, James Berry, 57, 625 Wayne Ave., apt. 2, was arrested for criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and intoxication.
Sunday, 5:23 p.m., at 109 George Isaac Drive, Adam Mason, 23, Fayette, was arrested for a stolen vehicle, a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear, DUS, drug paraphernalia and other charges pending in both Defiance and Paulding counties. He was taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 5:46 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Freedom Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tara Ayala, 41, Wauseon, struck a section of standing water in the roadway, spun around and went off the roadway into a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Sunday, 7:33 p.m., at First and Baltimore streets in Hamler, a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Knott, 88, Columbus Grove, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Joy Mahlman, 48, 10409 Slough Road, Defiance. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Monday, 2:21 a.m., at 635 Emmett St., Craig Scheuer, 33, same address, was arrested on a warrant from the Williams County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 12:35 p.m., at 137 Elliott Road, Sharon Linfors, 42, Woodburn, Ind., was arrested for theft and released after she posted bond.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 12:39 p.m., 1088 Dodd St., Ashley Cuellar, 26, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Bowling Green Ohio State Highway Patrol. Cuellar posted bond and was released.
Friday, 7:55 p.m., at 59 Sunnydale Lane, Samuel Williams III, 20, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:36 p.m., 310 Glenwood Ave., Annalece Heroy, 22, Napoleon was served warrant for theft.
Monday, 1:33 a.m., at 330 S. Perry St., Ruben Varas, 38, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, Ruben Vargas, 38, Defiance, was served warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 10 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Bradley Wilcox, 28, Haviland, struck a deer. Light damage to the vehicle.
Archbold Police
July 19, 6:11 a.m., on Miller Road just at the village limits, a vehicle driven by Caleb Hogrefe, 18, Liberty Center, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., at Depot and Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Sheldon Grieser, 78, West Unity, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ronald McCande 78, Wauseon. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Tuesday, 5:31 p.m., at 1442 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Joliffe Graber, 45, Delta, struck a vehicle driven by Amy Bliss, 50, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wednesday, 2:31 p.m., at 223 Leggett St., a vehicle driven by Dale Silveous, 28, Wauseon, and a vehicle driven by Mackenzie Menningen, 18, Wauseon, struck one another in the center of the road. Light damage reported of both vehicles.
Wednesday, 2:59 p.m., at 141 Fulton St., a vehicle driven by Robert Duncan, 69, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Cook, 55, Wauseon. Light damage reported of both vehicles. Duncan was cited with failure to yield from a private drive.
Friday, 1:14 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Daniel Banks, 50, Anderson, Ind., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Cynthia Haley, 67, Delta. Heavy damage to Banks' vehicle, light damage to Haley's. Banks was cited for failure to yield clear distance between vehicles.
Friday, 8:58 p.m., on Brunell and Commerce streets, a vehicle driven by Mitchell Neuenschwander, 16, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Juan Villarreal, 18, Wauseon. Moderate damage to both vehicles; Neuenschwander was cited with failure to allow clear distance between vehicles.
Williams Sheriff
July 19, 8:01 p.m., on County Road C in Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Nicolette Brown, 30, Stryker, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 10:39 p.m., on County Road 15 in Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Reinhart, 46, Bryan, sustained heavy damage after striking a deer.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 1:04 p.m., firefighters from Defiance and Highland Township fire departments were called to a grass fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.