• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 28, 11:20 p.m., on County Road 180 in Paulding County's Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Mudel, 44, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:20 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 15 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Gunther Akers, 22, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Ryan Gilcher, 40, Bryan. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Akers was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m., at milepost 28 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Mark North, 62, 21032 Ohio 18, side-swiped a vehicle driven by John Minck, 50, Cecil, and caused light damage to both vehicles. North was cited with turn and stop signals violation.
Wednesday, 8 p.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Springfield Township, a vehicle driven by Ashley Haines, 25, Kunkle, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:45 a.m., at milepost 14 on Ohio 2 in Defiance County's Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Susan Jacobs, 51, Hudson, Mich., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 6:43 p.m., on Ohio 15 south of Watson Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Israel Ezpinoza, 41, 1975 Ginter Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 12:28 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Kristin Yoder, 22, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Monday, 6:47 p.m., on Cleveland Avenue east of Terrace Drive, a vehicle driven by Michael Paquette, 54, 123 Cleveland Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., at East Second and Greenler streets, a vehicle driven by Marcelina Garza, 25, 203 Main St., backed into the front of a vehicle driven by Lindsay Newman, 39, 700 Kiser Road, Apt. J 4. A minor passenger in Garza's vehicle, Nadia Ramirez, 5, 551 Defiance Crossing, had possible injuries but was not treated. Both vehicles had light damage and Garza was cited with improper backing.
Wednesday, 9:46 p.m., at 1025 Grove St., Christopher Bowman, 55, Fort Wayne, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 3:11 p.m., at 717 W. First St., Nicholas Marino, 35, same address, was arrested on a warrant from adult parole and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:48 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., David Yasaga, 68, 1207 Emory St., was charged with theft and released.
Friday, 12:23 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, Elijah Reinbolt, 32, 848 King St., was arrested for assault, criminal damaging and driving under suspension and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 11:08 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Jeremy Sprow, 42, Swanton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., on County Road 8 south of County Road J in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Candida McVey, 46, Deshler, had heavy damage after it left the roadway, struck a ditch and rolled end over end several times before coming to rest on the passenger's side. McVey was taken by Malinta EMS to Henry County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. She was cited with failure to control and failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 7:33 p.m., at the split of U.S. 24 westbound and U.S. 6, a vehicle driven by Ryan Tombley, 45, Waterbury, was found in the ditch after a single vehicle incident. He was cited with DUI and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:53 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 1 in McClure, a vehicle driven by Bruce Gray, 90, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 7:28 p.m., at 1012 N. Perry St., a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Cynthia Armey, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a vehicle driven by Holly Buczko, 33, Swanton, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by William Brink, Wauseon, and forced Brink's vehicle into Armey's. Buczko's vehicle had moderate damage and she was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 9:46 p.m., on Glenwood Avenue just north of Harmony Avenue, a vehicle driven by Travis Gevedon, 48, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 8:30 p.m., on Ohio 108, Jeffrey Nadeau Jr., 36, address unknown, was arrested on a warrant.
Thursday, 5:13 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Jason Lutts, 39, Middle Point, was arrested on a parole violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 8:11 p.m., at 1140 E. Riverview Ave., Unit 6C, Emmanuel Lucas, 53, Paulding, was arrested for OVI and reasonable control, and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Nov. 27, 7:08 p.m., at 11465 Road 132 in Paulding, Kacie Karlstadt, 23, Paulding, was arrested for first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County Jail.
Wednesday, 5:55 a.m., on Township Road 192 west of Township Road 99 in Crane Township, a vehicle driven by Kristen Rhonehouse, 31, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:32 a.m., on County Road 230 east of Township Road 7 in Carryall Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Clair, 39, Hicksville, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Nov. 26, 2:20 p.m., on County Road F in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Bruce Lutton, 70, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a dog.
Nov. 27, 4:07 p.m., on County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Trevor Rosene, 24, West Unity, sustained heavy damage when traveling at a high rate of speed to elude law enforcement and left the roadway in a sharp curve and traveled on the railroad tracks. Rosene was taken to Fulton County Health Center by ALS 1 for possible injuries.
Nov. 28, 7:51 p.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a vehicle driven by Audriana Loyd, 26, Alvordton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 3:45 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Norman Wagner, 49, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.