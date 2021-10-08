• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sept 30, 4:49 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Elliot Simmons, 32, Montpelier, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:23 a.m., at 26825 Behrens Road, Dustin Blake, 23, Defiance, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 2:33 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Joshua Sams, 31, Weston, was arrested on three warrants from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 3:12 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Trevor Spencer, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., at 4515 Glenburg Road, Deborah Joiner, 51, Defiance, was arrested for a TPO violation and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 1:49 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Alex Repass, 24, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 6:52 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Kaitlin Kiss, 23, Defiance, was served a domestic violence warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Kellis Hatton, 55, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., at Greenler Road and Riverwood Drive, a vehicle driven by Linda Rowe, 75, 29039 Standley Road, struck a vehicle driven by Brittany Knippen, 36, Findlay. Rowe's vehicle had heavy damage and Knippen's had light damage. Knippen was cited for failure to yield right of way on a left turn.
Wednesday, 12:14 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Amber McCoy, 38, Butler, Ind., was served a warrant from the Defiance County Sheriff for telecommunication harassment.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:30 p.m., at 1088 Dodd St., Frederico Rocha Jr., 51, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Sept. 30, 11:12 a.m., on County Road H in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Eric Fry, 41, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
• Fires
Hamler
Fire — Wednesday, 7:45 p.m., at 09802 County Road L in Monroe Township, firefighters from Malinta-Monroe Fire Department were called for a structure fire. Upon arrival, flames were showing in the house and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish. Mutual aid was called from McClure Fire Department for a tanker. The fire appeared to be coming from the kitchen. There was smoke damage throughout the house and into the garage. No one was in the house at the time.
