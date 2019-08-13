• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:40 a.m., Timothy Moll, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., Edward Dalton, 47, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from the Adult Parole Authority.
Friday, 8:53 p.m., tires were reported vandalized on a vehicle parked in the 27000 block of County Road 424.
Saturday, 1:56 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Saturday, 5:39 p.m., a license plate was reported stolen in the 10000 block of The Bend Road.
Sunday, 10:50 a.m., Melissa Kitchenmaster, 34, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Sunday, 6:53 p.m., keys were reported stolen from the 02000 block of Lake Road.
Monday, 9:45 a.m., Brian Walters, address unavailable, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence after an alleged incident on Sunday on Buckskin Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 7:37 a.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Isaac Moulder, 38, 15515 Ohio 66, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Barbara Cereghin, 56, 712 Alton St. Moulder was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Saturday, 10:50 a.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jared Irelan, 38, Delta, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Thomas Singer, 52, 18430 Gipe Road, Ney. Irelan was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the Singer vehicle, while Irelan's was not damaged.
Saturday, 11:49 a.m., a vehicle window was damaged in the 400 block of Seneca Street.
Saturday, 11:56 a.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 1000 block of Hopkins Street.
Saturday, 7:36 p.m., a ring was reported stolen from the 100 block of Timothy Street.
Sunday, 1:44 a.m., a phone charger was reported stolen from the 1800 block of North Clinton Street.
Sunday, 11:32 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Chief, 705 Deatrick St.
Monday, 10:46 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Monday, 12:14 p.m., a theft was reported from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Grove Street.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 3:53 p.m., garden decor was reported stolen from the 600 block of West High Street.
Saturday, 11:32 p.m., Juan Mejiaa Imul, 27, Hicksville, was charged with OVI, no operator's license and failure to stay in marked lanes following a traffic stop on West High Street.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 1:06 p.m., Justin Haake, 30, Deshler, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 00800 block of Ohio 65, Deshler, and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9 p.m., vehicles were reported vandalized in the 900 block of South Perry Street, Napoleon.
Sunday, 5:28 a.m., on Ohio 110, a vehicle driven by Brandon Perry, 29, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 1:54 p.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Friday, 6:19 p.m., Tanya Bullock, 43, Napoleon, was cited for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue.
Friday, 10:12 p.m., Michael Hauser, 26, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Hancock County.
Sunday, 3:13 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Leonard Street.
Sunday, 7:38 p.m., Travis Sutton, 26, Wauseon, was arrested on warrants for telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a tree fire at 721 Emblanche Drive.
Delaware Township
Fire — Monday, 6:13 p.m., firefighters were called to the Maumee River under the CSX Railroad bridge, near Jacob's Trail, for a report of drift wood on fire. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department. Train traffic was delayed briefly in the area.
Hicksville
Fire — Saturday, 1:37 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 340 W. Arthur St., Hicksville
Ney-Washington
Fire — Saturday, 1:56 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 450 W. Main St., Ney.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 4:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire at 06604 County Road 20, German Township.
Napoleon
Fire — Friday, 12:15 p.m., firefighters were called to 7 Martha Lane for a carbon monoxide investigation.
Fire — Sunday, 5:47 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 760 Trail Drive.
