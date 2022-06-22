State Patrol---
Monday, 4 p.m., at milepost 3 on Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dennis Bott, 65, 15816 Williams Road, sustained light damage when it struck debris int he roadway.
Defiance Sheriff---
June 15, 2:12 p.m., at CCNO, Daniel Stripe, 32, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.
June 15, 9:37 p.m., at 1939 E. Second St., Joseph Thomas, 31, Defiance, was served a warrant from Seneca County for a probation violation and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 7:47 a.m., at County Road 424 and Jacobs Road, Defiance, Joe Suarez, no age or address given, was served a bench warrant from Paulding County and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 12:53 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Corey Schafer, 32, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the juvenile court and taken before the judge.
Thursday, 12:55 p.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Matt Costanzo, 36, Bryan, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 1:05 a.m., at CCNO, Brittany Carter, 25, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court for failure to appear.
Defiance Police---
June 14, 10:17 a.m., 1138 Riverside Ave., Joseph Kirk, 50, 1138 Riverside Ave., was arrested on a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 3 a.m., at 1058 S. Clinton St., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:11 a.m., at 120 S. Clinton St., Kevin Moore Jr., 29, 1004 Sunday St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., at 500 E. Perry St., Paulding, Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood and Cory Rodriguez, 45, Paulding, were arrested on warrants from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:52 p.m., at 1600 N. Clinton St., Mark Riebesuhl, 34, 06909 Ohio 66, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 8:51 a.m., at 1058 S. Clinton St., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., was arrested for violation of a protection order and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:54 a.m., at 1890 E. Second St., Norman Esparza, 47, Cecil, was arrested for indecent and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:31 p.m., at 1200 Ralston Ave., Rovert Perez, 58, 1213 Ayersville Ave., was arrested for assault and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:37 p.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Cody Orlando, 33, 844 N. Clinton St., was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and taken to CCNO.
Tuesday, noon, at 1680 Terrawenda Drive, Frankie Williamson, 77, 1680 Terrawenda Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 9:14 p.m., at 137 S. East St., McClure, Heather Forster, 22, McClure, was cite with OVI.
Monday, 9:51 p.m., on County Road 91 in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jaynie Gilgenback, 61, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 11:29 p.m., at 143 N. Wilhelm St., Holgate, Cody Dills, 29, Holgate, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
June 15, noon, at the intersection of county roads 171 and 138 in Brown Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Melinda Gonzales, 37, Paulding, attempted a left turn and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Lyle Carr, 56, Oakwood. Both vehicles had disabling damage.
Monday, 5:24 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 21 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Pamela Reese, 70, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 10:33 p.m., on Township Road 156, about 1/4 mile west of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sheridan Matty, 16, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Matty was cited for failure to control.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.