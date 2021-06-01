• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 4:22 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle near Jericho Road, driven by Allysa Alverez, 34, Hicksville, struck a deer, causing moderate damage.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 4:07 p.m., at 1722 Cross Creek, Steven Weisgarber, 64, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal trespassing and released.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 10:42 p.m., at 521 County Road 10 S in Napoleon, Todd Plassman, 33, Wauseon, was charged with criminal trespassing.
Saturday, 10:07 p.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 11 in Liberty Township, an eastbound vehicle, driven by Lingyan Edwards, 32, Iowa City, Iowa, attempted to turn south onto County Road 11 and left the roadway, striking a ditch. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. Edwards was charged with making an improper turn. Edwards was treated by Liberty Fire and Rescue for possible injury. Two passengers, Yan Sheng, 23, Coralville, Iowa, and Thomas Cain, 21, Geneva, Ill., were also treated by Liberty Fire and Rescue at the scene for possible injury.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 7:07 a.m., at Ohio 108 and U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Edmund Schram, 41, Russell, Mass., was cited for unreasonable control.
Friday, 4:58 p.m., at 700B West Washington St., Nikole Gay, 47, Waldron, Mich., was cited for failure to stop after an accident, child endangerment and DUI.
Wauseon Police
Sunday, 6:27 p.m., at Shoop Avenue approaching Linfoot Avenue, a vehicle driven by Jose Ramos, 85, Wauseon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Craig Grisier, 64, Wauseon; Grisier's vehicle then moved forward, striking a vehicle driven by Marcia Pike, 59, Wauseon. Ramos' and Grisier's vehicles had moderate damage, and light damage to Pike's vehicle.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 1:10 p.m., at 501 Douglas St., firefighters from Defiance, Highland Township, and Noble Township fire departments responded to a structure fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.