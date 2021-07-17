• Police reports
State Patrol
July 9, 6:54 a.m., on County Road 424 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Nihiser, 64, 15737 Ohio 66 South, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Sunday, 12:52 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 9 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cody Grimm, 29, Bryan, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph McOscar, 76, Napoleon. Grimm and passenger, Ashley Grimm, 28, were taken by Williams County EMS to Bryan Hospital for suspected minor injuries; McOscar was treated at the scene by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. Damage to Grimm's vehicle was heavy; moderate damage reported of McOscar's vehicle. Grimm was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Benton Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christopher Johnson, 25, Payne, lost control and drove off the western side of the road, overturning in a ditch. Damage to the vehicle was heavy; Johnson and passenger, Jessica Boroff, 43, Payne, were taken by Payne EMS to Paulding Hospital. Johnson had suspected minor injuries, Boroff had possible injury. Johnson was cited with failure to control.
Tuesday, 12:48 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road E in Bryan, a northbound vehicle driven by Hailey Ball, 19, Montpelier, was struck by a vehicle driven by Brenda Powers, 64, Fayette. Both vehicles left the roadway after the collision, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Williams County EMS responded to the accident and Ball and Powers were treated at the scene for suspected minor, while passenger in Ball's vehicle, Garrett Alpaugh, 18, Montville, had treatment for possible injuries. Joanne Miller, 72, Fayette, passenger in Powers' vehicle was taken to Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries.
Tuesday, 3:48 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Michael Dunson, 69, Mount Juliet, Tenn., struck a northbound vehicle driven by Daniel Shaffer, 57, Bryan, causing Shaffer's vehicle to leave the roadway and come to rest in a field. Damage to Dunson's vehicle was light; Shaffer's vehicle had heavy damage. Shaffer was taken to Community Hospital and Wellness Center in Bryan by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injury. Dunson was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 6 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 49 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Elwood Raymond, 40, Moravia, N.Y., lost control and traveled off the western side of the road, overturning in a ditch. Heavy damage was reported of the vehicle. Raymond was cited with failure to control.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 2:20 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Gage Yoder, 21, Hicksville, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Thursday, 8:12 a.m., on Ohio 15 in Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Chad Johnson, 50, Bryan, sustained heavy damage in striking a deer.
Thursday, 9:27 a.m., at 221 S. Clinton St., Defiance, a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas was served to Jacy Barnwell, 29, Cecil. Barnwell was taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police
Monday, 11:56 a.m., on South Clinton Street just past West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jessica Pennington, 38, Paulding, side-swiped a mirror of a parked vehicle driven by Jenny Weber, 33, 1903 Christy Road. Light damage reported to Weber's vehicle and no damage to Pennington's.
Wednesday, 11:14 a.m., at North Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a vehicle driven by Alexander Mojica, 19, 909 Wesley St., struck a vehicle driven by Imagyn Butler, 20, 825 Wayne Ave. Mojica was cited with improperly changing lanes. Both vehicles had light damage.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 8:29 a.m., on County Road 9B in Harrison Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Macee Ripke, 16, Napoleon, drove off the east side of the roadway, struck a Napoleon Electric utility pole, the ODOT barrier fence and a tree before coming to rest. Heavy damage reported of the vehicle. Ripke was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:16 a.m., on County Road 7 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Judy Rettig, 60, Malinta, drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a telephone pedestal, causing heavy damage to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:01 p.m., on Ohio 109 at West Maple Street in Liberty Center, a southbound vehicle driven by Tina Blossom, 49, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Beardsley, 39, 500 Carpenter Road. Light damage reported to both vehicles. Blossom was cited with failure to keep clear distance ahead.
Friday, 8:50 a.m., at 204 S. Wilhelm St., Holgate, a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher Wallace, 37, New Bavaria, went off the western side of the roadway and struck a parked vehicle before striking a mailbox. Light damage to Wallace's vehicle, moderate damage to the parked vehicle.
Napoleon Police
July 9, 7:05 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Industrial Drive, an eastbound tractor trailer driven by Benjamin Murwanahshyaka, 33, Forest Hill, Texas, blew a tire and sustained heavy damage in controlling the vehicle to the median.
Wednesday, 2:55 p.m., at 130 W. Maumee Ave., Shane Chestnut, 45, Fort Wayne, Ind., was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 12:50 a.m., on Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Harrison, 41, Wauseon, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 9:36 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Lesley Rosales, 45, Leipsic, was served a warrant; bond was posted and Rosales was released.
Thursday, 1:24 a.m., at 400 B Euclid Ave., in an investigatory stop, James Sweeney, 26, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI and sexual imposition.
Thursday, 7:37 a.m., at 820 Sheffield Ave. Unit 4, James Russell Black, 25, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 10 p.m., at County Road 24 and County Road F in German Township, a vehicle driven by Scott Barhite, 47, Archbold, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 6:06 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Julie Deeds, 52, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Shikha Mistry, 30, Perrysburg. Mistry was taken by ALS 8 to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injuries. Deeds was treated at the scene for possible injury by Medic 82. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. Mistry was cited for failure to yield when turning left.
Tuesday, 12:46 p.m., at County roads 19 and C in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Jaggers, 20, Van Wert, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dana Simmons, 33, 724 Logan St. Both vehicles had moderate damage. Jaggers was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 6:01 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Tonya Moreland, 47, Stryker, struck a deer. The vehicle had moderate damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 3:50 p.m., at County roads 206 and 83 in Crane Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alan Lee, 55, Antwerp, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Shabrie Moyer, 29, Antwerp. Moyer was taken by Antwerp EMS to Hicksville Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and Lee was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 9:49 a.m., at 21661 Ohio 18 in Noble Township, firefighters from Noble, Jewell, Delaware and Tiffin Townships were called to a structure fire. Upon arrival, the owners had already put out the flames of a small electrical fire on the side of the house. A wood stud was burned through where a wire from an electrical box had burned. No injuries, minimal damage to the house.
