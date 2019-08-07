• Police reports
Defiance Police
Sunday, 5:45 p.m., on East Second Street, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Snyder, 29, 622 Sierra Way, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Yesenia Perez, 23, 459 Pontiac Drive, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Marcela Sierra, 39 1001 Schultz St. Perez and her passenger, Mariana Lopez, 8 months, Defiance, were taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Sierra and her passengers, Michael Sierra, 38, and Mila Sierra, 1, of Defiance, were taken by South Richland Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Snyder was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Monday, 5:16 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Dollar General, 1020 S. Clinton St.
Monday, 9:27 p.m., counterfeit money was reported at Dollar General, 1861 E. Second St.
Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., a Chevrolet vehicle was reported stolen from the 1000 block of North Clinton Street.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:40 p.m., at East Cherry and High streets in Liberty Center, a vehicle driven by Peter Feeny, 47, Maumee, turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle driven by Andrea Pelland, 30, Liberty Center, causing a collision. Feeny was cited for failure to yield. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 12:11 p.m., a vehicle was vandalized in the 800 block of Clairmont Avenue.
• Fires
Ney-Washington Township
Fire — Saturday, 9:32 p.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 05050 The Bend Road.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 4:42 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas leak at 1285 N. Shoop Ave.
