• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., at Township Road 162 and County Road 87 in Paulding County's Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Eileen Tuttle, 85, 12064 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Edward Laing, 30, Lafayette, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Tuttle was taken by Paulding EMS to Paulding Hospital for suspected minor injuries; passenger in her vehicle, Pat Cooper, 76, 12064 Fruit Ridge Road, was taken by Paulding EMS to ProMedica-Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Tuttle was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:01 p.m., on U.S. 24 near Ashwood Road in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Steven Davis, 33, Glendale, Ariz., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by David Riggenbach, 73, 882 Circle Drive. Riggenbach complained of neck pain, but refused treatment. Davis' vehicle had light damage and Riggenbach's had heavy damage. Davis was cited with failure to maintain safe driving distance between vehicles.
Friday, 10:58 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Alejandro Acevedo, 23, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 11:44 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jessica Fleming, 36, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Saturday, 2:21 p.m., on Ohio 249 near Wonderly Road in Farmer Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kaytlyn Gaskill, 31, 8559 Ashpacher Road, was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Leonard Philquist III, 28, Edon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Philquist was cited for not staying in a marked lane.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Carter Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Debra Noffsinger, 70, 17848 Ohio 15, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 8:31 a.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Cara Phillips, 33, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 2:53 p.m., at 8464 Ohio 15, Jackson Meter, 22, Toledo, was cited for telecommunications harassment.
Defiance Police
Sept. 7, 4:14 p.m., at North Clinton Street and East River Drive, a vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jessica Cheek, 37, 605 E. Broadway Ave., causing light damage to both vehicles. King was cited with failure to maintain proper distance between vehicles.
Sept. 7, 9:53 p.m., on South Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Blake Froelich, 24, Oakwood, struck a vehicle driven by Frances Florence, 82, 28875 Ohio 281, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. No injuries reported. Florence was cited with failure to yield when turning left.
Wednesday, 6:35 a.m., at South Clinton and Fourth streets, a vehicle driven by John Kistner, 67, Ridgeville Corners, struck a vehicle driven by Staci Carolus, 47, 1648 Terrawenda Drive, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Carolus was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injury and released. Kistner was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 5:09 p.m., at Biede Avenue and Biede Place, a cement truck driven by Scott Robertson, 53, 23867 Kammeyer Road, struck a vehicle driven by Alex Huntington, 25, 806 Perry St., causing light damage to both vehicles. Robertson was cited with crossing over a lane when passing to the left of center.
Thursday, 6:48 p.m., on Summit Street, a vehicle driven by Heaven Lyons, 29, 2025 Buckingham Court, backed into a telephone pole when backing on the street, causing light damage to the vehicle. Lyons was cited with a starting and backing violation.
Hicksville Police
Friday, 11:21 a.m., at 116 High St., a vehicle driven by Dustin Patrick, 35, Edgerton, struck a backing vehicle driven by Robert Larson, 66, Hicksville, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Larson was cited with a backing violation.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 6:11 p.m., on U.S. 6 near First Street in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Adrianna Forster, 22, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Angela Salaz, 51, Napoleon. Forster's vehicle had heavy damage and Salaz' vehicle had light damage.
Saturday, 11:47 a.m., at 016 Ohio 18-3, Deshler, Carl Knipp Jr., 52, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 9:32 p.m., at County Road H and Ohio 108, in a traffic stop, Jésus Ruiz, 36, Ottawa, was cited for OVI.
Saturday, 11:15 p.m., at U.S. 24 and Industrial Drive, Phillip Wells, 53, Fort Wayne, was arrested for OVI and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:36 p.m., at 214 E. High St. in Florida, a vehicle driven by Michelle Bowers, 43, 28610 Standley Road, Defiance, left the roadway and struck a parked vehicle owned by Carol Castanien-Bohn, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 8:02 a.m., at North Clinton and West Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Linda Johnson, 67, Napoleon, while turning right, struck a vehicle driven by Sharon Brubaker, 70, Napoleon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Saturday, 8:08 p.m., at 2240 Scott St., in a traffic stop, David Hill, 34, Liberty Center, was cited with driving under suspension.
Sunday, 5:43 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., David Kinney, 24, Stryker, was served a summons for possession of drugs.
Sunday, 6:38 p.m., at Haley and West Clinton streets, in a left turn, a vehicle driven by Antonio Valdez, 19, Napoleon, ran off the road and struck a utility pole, causing moderate damage to the vehicle and light damage to the pole. Valdez was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 12:33 a.m., at 840 Monroe St., James Rivera, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.
Fulton Sheriff
Tuesday, 10:34 a.m., on Ohio 66 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Leonard Gustwiller, 72, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 4:24 p.m., at U.S. 20A and Ohio 108 in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Frederick Rychener, 70, Pettisville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Christopher Dobaczewski, 41, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles. Rychener was cited with failure to allow assured clear distance ahead.
Putnam Sheriff
Monday, 11:20 a.m., at County roads N and 24, a northbound vehicle driven by John Smith, 81, Fort Jennings, failed to yield at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Brian Wenzlick, 46, Cloverdale. Smith was taken by Ottoville EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 9:18 p.m., at 210 Minneapolis St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, it was determined to be an electrical issue; there was no fire.
