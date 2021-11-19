• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 7:55 a.m., at milepost 7 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Patricia Zurbrugg, 64, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a turkey.
Defiance Police
Sunday, 12:32 p.m., in the roundabout at Palmer and Woodhurst drives, a vehicle driven by Helen Rowe, 56, 903 Ayersville Ave., drove on the wrong side of the road, struck the curb in the roundabout and continued through the roundabout, coming to a stop on Palmer Drive. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident. Rowe was cited for a violation of one way street and rotary traffic. Her vehicle had heavy damage.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 11:27 a.m., at 276 Patricia Ave., Brandon Curtzwiler, 40, no known address, was arrested on a warrant from the Henry County Sheriff's Office and transported there.
Wednesday, 9:11 p.m., at 500 Glenwood Ave., a vehicle driven by Gerald Lindhorst, 70, Napoleon, backed out of a parking spot and struck a moving vehicle driven by Ella Rausch, 17, Napoleon. Rausch's vehicle had heavy damage and Lindhorst's had light damage.
