• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 13, 7:54 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Rachel Seely, 21, Fort Wayne, left the roadway, struck a large rock and utility pole, coming to rest on its side. She was taken by Hicksville EMS to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected serious injuries. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Andrew Dieter, 34, 130 Ponderosa Pine Drive, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 13, 6:30 a.m., on Buckskin Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jody Puffinberger, 51, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Dec. 13, 3:29 p.m., at Ohio 66 and Jewell Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Jayden Bergman, 16, 4308 W. Rolling Meadows Blvd., struck a vehicle driven by Daniel Marshall, 24, 23603 Allen Road. The Bergman vehicle came to rest in a ditch. Bergman was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Dec. 13, 4:55 p.m., on Adams Ridge Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Andrea Retcher, 20, 05315 Stever Road, struck a guardrail. She was cited for failure to control. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 2:53 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Julia Vore, 16, 15759 Ohio 111, struck a tree after the driver became distracted. She was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was heavily damaged. She was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 6:48 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Erchil Dockery, 65, Continental, was struck by an item from a passing vehicle. Damage was light to the Dockery vehicle.
Monday, 6:42 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Douglas Michaelis, 67 Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 7:39 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Lynesa Knick, 63, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:42 p.m., Louis Barrientos, 44, Defiance, was arrested on a Defiance County Common Pleas Court warrant.
Wednesday, 12:08 a.m., Luke Daenens, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 8:39 a.m., Jata Gregory-Scott, 30, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
Wednesday, 2:16 p.m., at Parkview Drive and Power Dam Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jo Ann Feeney, 79, 21689 Parkview Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Tiffany Ashbaugh, 31, 1043 Harrison Ave. Feeney was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Thursday, 9:25 a.m., vandalism was reported in the 11000 block of Jericho Road.
Defiance Police
Monday, 1:54 p.m., Anthony Gonzales, 23, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant on indictment.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., on Upton Street, a vehicle driven by Richard Gonzales, 40, 416 Harrison Ave., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stacy Ussery, 39, 23972 Biderwell Road. Damage was light to the Gonzales vehicle, while the Ussery vehicle was not damaged.
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., on Domersville Road, a vehicle driven by Hannah Grieser, 19, Archbold, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Holly Evinger, 47, 30467 Banner School Road. Grieser was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Grisier vehicle and light to the Evinger vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:08 a.m., on Douglas Street, a vehicle driven by Faith Troyer, 20, Continental, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Sandra Villarreal, 49, 530 Chippewa Drive. Troyer was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 12:02 p.m., an 18-year-old Defiance male was charged with tobacco possession after an alleged incident in the 1700 block of Palmer Drive.
Wednesday, 1:44 p.m., Jacob Frericks, 28, 426 W. High St., was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident at the residence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 4:28 p.m., tools, a wallet and a television were reported stolen from the 1000 block of Holgate Avenue.
Wednesday, 6:14 p.m., a shoplifting incident was reported at Dunhams, 1520 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 11:09 p.m., a wallet, cash and credit cards were reported stolen from the 100 block of Hill Avenue.
Thursday, 9:34 a.m., Trei Geiser, 23, Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Thursday, 10:54 a.m., a gas drive-off was reported at Marathon, 1746 S. Clinton St.
Thursday, 11:57 a.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Meijer, 137 Elliott Road.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:18 a.m., on County Road 424, a vehicle driven by Michael Ritz, 41, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., Jeremy Diller, 36, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant for burglary.
• Fires
Farmer Township
Fire — Wednesday, 10:36 a.m., firefighters were called to a chimney fire at 06738 Behnfeldt Road. Providing mutual aid was Sherwood Fire Department.
Wauseon
Fire — Wednesday, 11:17 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 149 N. Shoop Ave.
