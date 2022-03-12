• Police reports
State Patrol
Tuesday, 5:40 a.m., at milepost 8 on Ohio 2 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mya Moore, 43, Napoleon, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 6:15 a.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Keller, 60, Stryker, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 3:34 p.m., on Domersville Road in Defiance County's Richland Township, a northbound semi from Glycerin Traders, driven by Richard Byes, 25, Rochester, Ind., was disabled when it crossed the railroad tracks just before U.S. 24 on-ramps and cracked the fifth wheel plate, causing liquid to leak from the trailer. The semi continued to the U.S. 24 westbound on-ramp leaking the entire contents of the trailer. Byes was cited for an unsafe vehicle.
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Sprow, 60, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 6 p.m., on The Bend Road in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Hall, 65, 18434 Ohio 18, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:38 p.m., on U.S. 127 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gracie Adams, 26, Edgerton, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., on Evansport Road in Tiffin Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kyle Tucker, 18, 08742 Ashpacher Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 10 p.m., 137 Elliott Road, Shirley Hicks, 44, Montpelier, was charged with theft and released.
Thursday, 7:28 a.m., on Agnes Street east of Karnes Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Brendon Imhoof, 20, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., Apt. 14, sustained functional damage when it left the roadway, struck two ditches. Imhoof suffered suspected injuries but was not treated. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 9:06 a.m., at 1803 Elmwood Drive, Gavin Schilt, 23, same address, apartment 12, was arrested on a bench warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 11:44 a.m., at North Clinton and Sessions streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Linda Zuver, 51, West Unity, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Amy Daeger, 47, 1920 N. Mistywood Court. Both vehicles sustained light damage. Zuver was cited for improper lane change.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:45 a.m., on Ohio 6 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Wiesman, 23, Jerry City, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 7:28 a.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road P3 in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Erika Eskins, 26, Bellevue, failed to see a northbound vehicle driven by Jason Duchene, 44, Clay Center, and swerved to miss collision. As Eskins' vehicle passed, Duchene's vehicle struck her vehicle and caused light damage to both vehicles. Eskins was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 6:18 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Flatrock Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Hayes Bingham, 16, Holgate, was disabled when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 10:04 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Michael Perkins, no age or address given, was served warrant for criminal damaging.
Friday, 1:55 a.m., at Industrial Drive and U.S. 24, in a traffic stop Antatius Singleton, 30, Defiance, was cited for possession of marijuana.
Paulding Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:23 p.m., on County Road 143 just south of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Adam Snyder, 29, 18637 County Road 168, Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
