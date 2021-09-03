• Police reports
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:44 p.m., at 308 Ralston Ave., Briea Krabill, 21, 903 Dotterer St., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., at Downs and Wilhelm streets, a vehicle driven by Ashley Dalton, 34, Van Wert, was struck from the rear by Tristin Newman, 18, 1528 Palmer Drive, causing light damage to both vehicles. Newman was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 5:14 p.m., at 501 Fountain St., Jacob Stevens, 25, Hicksville, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Allen County, Ind., and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m, at 501 Fountain St., Lacey Icenhouer, 28, no known address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at 3639 County Road M in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Paddy Wing, 69, Deshler, drove off the south side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch, coming to rest on its top. Wing was taken by Damascus Township EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. She was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., on County Road F and Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Boden, 18, Hamler, left the roadway and overturned on the north side of the road, coming to rest on its top. Boden and passenger, Seth Hathaway, 15, Deshler, were treated at the scene for possible injuries by Hamler EMS. The vehicle had heavy damage. Boden was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:45 a.m., at milepost 16.6 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle pulling a trailer and driven by Dean Rickenberg, 70, Malinta, lost the trailer as the vehicle exited Ohio 6, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:16 p.m., at Ohio 108 and the westbound ramp of U.S. 6/24, a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Swain, 26, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Denise Everett, 50, 323 W. 613 Fourth St. Apt. C, Defiance. Damage to to Everett's vehicle was moderate, and Swain's vehicle had heavy damage.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Foy, 28, Paulding, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., on Indian Way approaching Oak Street, a vehicle driven by Susan Wines, 62, Wauseon, attempted to overtake a line of vehicles when striking a vehicle driven by Melissa Waidelich, 39, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donald Schroeder, 85, Britton, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dana Cleveland, 63, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
