• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Aug. 6, 6:04 a.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Loy Taylor, 61, 1629 Fairlawn St., struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Aug. 6, 1:30 p.m., on Hicksville-Edgerton Road, a dump truck driven by Travis Hayman, 46, Spencerville, Ind., broke an axle. The driver was able to steer the vehicle off the roadway. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. The roadway was damaged as well.
Aug. 7, 5:32 a.m., at Ohio 15 and Buckskin Road, a vehicle driven by Ronnie Timbers, 61, 807 Harrison Ave., struck a stop sign. He was cited for failure to control. A damage estimate was unavailable.
Aug. 8, 4:37 p.m., on Buckskin Road, a vehicle driven by Vanessa Graber, 22, Hicksville, lost a tire. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Aug. 9, 1:53 a.m., on Ohio 281, a vehicle driven by Allan Sonnenberg, 72, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Aug. 9, 9:32 p.m., on Ohio 15, a vehicle driven by Kimberly Warner, 32, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:50 a.m., Joshua Beard, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 1:43 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Second Street.
Thursday, 1:09 p.m., Luke Daenens, 21, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:16 p.m., at Ohio 15 and Sierra Way, a vehicle driven by Blake Crase, 20, Wister, Okla., struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Jorge Aguilera, 41, 1687 Cross Creek Lane. Crase was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Aquilera was taken by Defiance Fire Department to a local hospital for treatment. A condition update was unavailable.
Thursday, 11:35 a.m., Carl Seeley, 64, 235 Carter Road, was arrested on a warrant from Arizona.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 1:16 p.m., a yard was reported reported damaged in the 09000 block of County Road T, Liberty Center.
Wednesday, 8:43 p.m., a theft was reported at the Henry County Fairgrounds, 907 S. Perry St., Napoleon.
Wednesday, 10:50 p.m., a stolen Chevrolet SUV was recovered in the 900 block of South Perry Street, Napoleon, for the West Unity Police Department.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 6:42 a.m., firefighters were called to smoldering underground electrical wiring on Pontiac Drive.
Fire — Wednesday, 1:33 p.m., firefighters were called to an open burn at 640 Riverside Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.