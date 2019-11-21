• Police reports
State Patrol
Nov. 14, 5:52 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Teresa Poling, 53, Hillsdale, Mich., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Nov. 14, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 114 in Paulding County's Latty Township, a vehicle driven by Aaron Mock, 22, Defiance, struck a utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Saturday, 11:45 a.m., on Paulding County Road 60 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Guerrero Villalobos, 29, Grover Hill, struck a tree and overturned. He was taken by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:25 p.m., on Paulding County Road 151 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Jack Smith, 70, Paulding, a struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Monday, 4:03 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Miehls, 34, Lima, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 5:12 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of State Service Road. Numerous items, including a dirt bike, were reported stolen.
Tuesday, 12:06 p.m. Nicholas Gooding, 29, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Juvenile Probate Court.
Tuesday, 6:14 p.m., on Ney-Williams Center Road in Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Sara Huard, 40, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Nov. 13, 3:44 p.m., on Riverside Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Harold Steinmetz, 50, 1001 Washington Ave., attempted to turn right onto Horace Avenue and began sliding on ice. It went off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail and utility pole. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. Steinmetz was cited for failure to control.
Nov. 14, 9:33 a.m., on Terrawenda Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Mercedes Clay, 42, 1548 Terrawenda Drive, was unable to stop due to icy conditions at the intersection of Ralvan Drive and struck a utility pole. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Monday, 12:09 a.m., on River Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Joseph Polasek, 65, 14119 Harris Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the front of the vehicle. The Polasek vehicle was then struck in the rear by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. That resulted in heavy damage to the rear of the vehicle.
Wednesday, 10:34 a.m., Cole Reynolds, 24, 914 Washington Ave., was charged with domestic violence and endangering children following an alleged incident at the residence. He was transported to CCNO.
Tuesday, 11:23 p.m., Brandi Jo Cantu, 42, 210 Minneapolis St., was charged with domestic violence following an alleged incident at the residence. She was transported to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., money was reported taken for unfinished work in the 00500 Ohio 109, Liberty Center.
Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., on County Road 7 in Monroe Township, a vehicle driven by Amanda Smith, 39, Grelton, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., on County Road P in Harrison Township, a vehicle driven by Jill Rohrs, 32, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 4 a.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a vehicle driven by Miguel Covarrusias, 37, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 1:06 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Sunday, 12:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a report of an outside couch fire at 523 Pearl St.
Fire — Wednesday, 2:02 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a utility tractor fire at 4 Zimmerman Court. The tractor was a total loss.
Napoleon
Fire — Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to 12524 Ohio 110 for an odor investigation.
McClure
Fire — Wednesday, 7:22 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Ohio 110 and County Road 4.
