Area police reports
Defiance police---
Friday, 1:20 p.m., a northbound vehicle on Ottawa Avenue, approaching Petain Street a northbound vehicle driven by Kevin Moore, 30, 501 Hopkins St., traveled left of center, exited the western side of the roadway and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kellie Depew, 2127 Baltimore St. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Moore was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 8:38 p.m., in the turn lane on West Second Street by Wayne Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Rodrigo Rodriguez, 52, 617 N Clinton Street, ran the red light. As Rodriguez was running the red light, he hit a vehicle turning from Wayne Avenue onto West Second Street driven by Charlotte West, 58, 1051 Ralston Avenue. Wests' vehicle sustained disabling damage while Rodriguez's sustained minor damage. Rodriguez was cited for running the red light.
Saturday, 1:57 p.m., at 1738 Hopkins St., a vehicle driven by Kimberly Adkins, 32, 1738 Hopkins St., attempted to back from the private drive an struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Brooke Lopez, 41, 1159 S. Clinton St. Passengers in Adkins' vehicle, Jaelyn Pagan, 12, 29037 Steinmaier Road and Kylee Adkins, 12, 1738 Hopkins St., were treated at the scene by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries. Adkins' vehicle had light damage and Lopez's vehicle had heavy damage. Adkins was cited for failure to yield.
Sunday, 10:25 a.m., at the traffic circle at Jefferson Avenue and Palmer Drive, a vehicle driven by Samantha Post, 21, Hicksville, sustained heavy damage when it struck the curb of the paved inner circle, entered back into the roadway, exited by the west and struck a yield sign. She was cited for DUI.
Sunday, 10:48 a.m., on Ottawa Avenue in a traffic circle for Cleveland Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Tracy Wilhelm, 54, Continental, was traveling when a westbound vehicle entered the traffic circle for Ottawa Avenue, driven by Isabel Salinas, 23, 2104 Shawnee Drive. Wilhelm hit Salinas on the west side of the vehicle. Salinas was cited for failure to control. Both vehicles sustained light damage.
Monday, 10 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Sean Nelson, 50, West Bloomfield, Mich., was arrested on a bench warrant from Williams County common pleas and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 11:17 a.m., at 1515 N. Clinton St., Denny Collazo, 45, 1534 Terrawenda Drive, was cited for telecommunications harassment and released with a summons.
Monday, 4:18 p.m., a stopped northbound vehicle on Jefferson Avenue near Horace Street driven by Erica Ganger, 33, 713 Village Lane. A northbound vehicle was stopped behind Ganger and was driven by Sierra Salinas, 21, 2135 Royal Palm Avenue. Salinas failed to observe that Ganger was stopped in traffic and struck Ganger. Both vehicles sustained light damage. Salinas was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., on East River Drive, near Maywinn Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Tara Grimes, 47, 14714 Dohoney Road, struck a deer. The vehicle sustained light damage.
Napoleon police---
Monday, 6:46 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Chelsea Sheehy, 31, Archbold, was served a warrant for failure to appear.
Wauseon police---
Friday, 8:44 a.m., at Shoop Avenue and Chestnut Street, a southbound vehicle driven by Katie Richer, 35, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck in the rear a southbound semi driven by Justin Nelson, 51, Napoleon, as Nelson's vehicle attempted a right turn.
Fires
Oakwood---
Tuesday, 12:18 p.m., firefighters were dispatched for smoke in an attic at 23673 Road 148. Grover Hill and Auglaize Township fire departments were called for mutual aid.
Farmer Township---
Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to smoke in the area of 02149 Wonderly Road, near Scott and Beerbower roads.
Liberty Township---
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible brush fire out of control at county roads T-2 and 3. With the situation under control all units cleared the scene at 4:15 p.m.
