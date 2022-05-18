• Area Police Reports
Defiance Sheriff---
Defiance Police---
Saturday, 11:29 a.m., on East Second Street, west of Seneca Street, an unidentified eastbound vehicle moved into the left lane and a motorcycle driven by Scot Dutton, 53, 1201 Ralston Ave., sustained heavy damage when it struck the vehicle. Dutton was taken by Defiance Fire Department to ProMedica Defiance Regional for suspected serious injuries. Eyewitnesses say that unidentified vehicle was maroon and perhaps an SUV.
Sunday, 12:30 p.m., at Clinton Street and Elliott Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Nikolai Eppelmann, 73, 11731 Whetstone Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Melissa Schnitkey, 51, 301 Washington Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Epplemann was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Sunday, 4:33 p.m., at Douglas and Hopkins streets, a southbound vehicle driven by John Yeutter, 72, 17360 Highland Center Road, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jennifer Hostutler, 38, 632 Ottawa Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Yeutter was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff---
Monday, 4:06 p.m., at 660 N. Perry St., Napoleon, Kyle McCabe, 31, Napoleon, was arrested on a probation violation from the Henry County Adult Probation and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police---
Thursday, 9:20 a.m., at Woodlawn Avenue and Scott Street, a vehicle driven by Norma Eager, 58, Wauseon, proceeded into the intersection southbound and struck a utility pole on the driver's side corner, causing disabling damage to the vehicle. Eager was cited for a red light violation and taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries.
Thursday, 10:40 a.m., on East Riverview Avenue, near the 800 block, a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Kline, 72, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it was struck by a deer.
Friday, 4:38 p.m., on Woodlawn Avenue, west of West Clinton Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by David Rohrs, 68, Archbold, struck the rear of a Northwest Ohio Driver Training vehicle driven by Colten Beaverson, 16, Archbold. Both vehicles had light damage.
Friday, 11:31 p.m., at Maumee an Appian avenues, a westbound vehicle driven by Toby O'Hara, 26, 905 Wesley St., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Brian Hostettler, 51, 213 Lancelot Drive. O'Hara's vehicle had disabling damage and Hostettler's vehicle had light damage. O'Hara was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 4:05 p.m., at milepost 40 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon, an eastbound vehicle driven by Logan Weaver, 19, Fort Wayne, drove off the roadway and struck a ditch. The vehicle sustained moderate damage and had to be towed from the ditch.
Monday, 9:34 a.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Austin Cramer-Bodenbender, 24, Napoleon, was arrested on multiple warrants and remained in court custody.
Monday, 4:07 p.m., at 2250 Scott St., Samantha Williams, 23, Napoleon, was charged with child endangerment.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, noon, on County Road 72, west of County Road 71 in Blue Creek Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Casey Helms, 36, Payne, sustained disabling damage when it left the north side of the roadway and continued through a field, returned to the roadway and into a ditch on the south side where it overturned. Helms was taken by Scott Fire Department EMS to Paulding County Hospital for possible injuries.
• Fires
Archbold
Fire — Monday, 10 p.m., firefighters were called to 302 Sauder St. at a house fire. Ridgeville Township Fire Department was called for mutual aid.
