• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 9:05 a.m., on U.S. 24 at mile post 23 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Jestin Davis, 33, Hicksville, stuck a vehicle driven by Kerrie Roe, 32, Utica, Mich., when Davis attempted to change lanes. Damage reportedly was light to both vehicles. Davis was cited with crossing over a marked lane. Roe had possible injury but was not transported.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 1:26 a.m., at Ohio 66 and Allen Road in Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Charles Doan, age not given, Oakwood, struck a cat, causing moderate damage to the vehicle.
Friday, 4:44 p.m., on Ohio 111 north of Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Laurie Lucas, age not given, 19861 Ohio 111, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 5:24 p.m., at South Clinton and Sunday streets, a vehicle driven by Gregory Everhart, 64, 1028 Riverside Ave., struck a vehicle driven by Whitney Walters, 20, 702 Pierce St. Damage to Everhart's vehicle was heavy; light damage to Walters' vehicle. Walters was cited with failure to yield when driving from a private drive to a public roadway.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 10:18 p.m., at 2-304 County Road S3 in Washington Township, an eastbound Ford F150 driven by Eric Coressel, 35, Liberty Center, left the south side of the roadway and struck a ditch wherein the vehicle was stopped. Coressel left the scene of the accident. The vehicle sustained moderate damage. Coressel was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 3:50 p.m., at 760 Maumee Ave., an eastbound vehicle driven by Bryce Cherry, 20, Holgate, left the roadway when Cherry fell asleep. The vehicle struck a guide wire for a high voltage electrical pole, snapped the pole near the top and caused heavy damage to the vehicle. Cherry was cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle. He was taken by Napoleon Rescue to Henry County Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injury.
Monday, 6:14 a.m., at 413 E. Main St., Nicholas Buell, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for attempted burglary and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 9:04 p.m., at 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Steven Vocke, 58, Napoleon, was arrested for inducing panic, menacing, aggression, criminal damaging and assault.
Monday, 10:11 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Timothy Croninger, 40, McClure, was arrested on a warrant.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 3:54 p.m., on County Road 171 just north of Township Road 146 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Brittany Parker, 33, 19350 County Road 1021, Defiance, struck a water puddle and lost control. The rear of the vehicle struck a road sign. Damage to the vehicle was moderate. Parker was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 11:04 p.m., on U.S. 24 just east of County Road 87 in Crane Township, a semi-tractor trailer driven by Dakota Chason, 29, Alexandria, Ind., side-swiped a semi-tractor trailer driven by Andrew Homan, 47, Norwalk. Chason's vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch on the south side. Damage was moderate the Chason's vehicle, and heavy to Homan's vehicle. Chason was cited with a speeding and failure to assure clear distance ahead.
Wauseon Police
Thursday, 3:55 p.m., at 621 Oak St., on turning out of a private drive, a vehicle driven by Mary Holland, 71, Wauseon, struck a pedestrian crossing sign belonging to the city of Wauseon. No damage reported to Holland's vehicle.
Saturday, 10:18 a.m., at 1496 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Jana Wentz, 47, Lima, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joel Zimmerman, 51, Swanton. Damage to Wentz's vehicle was heavy, and moderate to Zimmerman's vehicle. Wentz was cited for failure to assure clear distance ahead.
• Fires
Haviland
Fire — Saturday, 1:06 a.m., at 207 S. McKinley St., firefighters from Haviland, Grover Hill, Payne, Paulding, and Scott fire departments were called to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 9:21 a.m., at 207 S. McKinley St., firefighters from Grover Hill, Payne and Scott fire departments were called to a fire.
