• Police reports

State Patrol

Friday, 7:50 a.m., on Township Road 149 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Johnson, 62, 15292 Road 149, rural Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Monday, 11:19 a.m., on the Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Thomas Hall, 20, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Wednesday, 5:22 a.m., Jessica McGuire, 39, Grover Hill, was served a warrant on indictment while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Wednesday, 5:23 a.m., Todd Johnson, 36, 117 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.

Wednesday, 5:23 a.m., Rebecca Reed, 48, New London, was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.

Wednesday, 5:34 a.m., Danielle Stipe, 29, Bryan, was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.

Wednesday, 10:07 a.m., Robert Hornish Jr., 54, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 8:54 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive. The case was forwarded to the county prosecutor.

Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., tires were reportedly slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Ayersville Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 12:57 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Bevins, 53, 221 Melody Lane, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Richard Katon, 71, Hillsdale, Mich., and fled the scene. Bevins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Napoleon Police

Sunday, 11:08 a.m., on Vine Street, a vehicle driven by Michelle Armstrong, 43, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by James Huffman, New Bavaria. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., Dustin Hayman, 42, Carey, was arrested on a warrant from Wyandot County and taken to CCNO.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 6:23 a.m., on County Road 87 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Larry McMillan, 83, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor investigation at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.

Fire — Wednesday, 12:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 881 Webster St.

Noble Township

Fire — Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor investigation at 4116 Timberlane Drive.

