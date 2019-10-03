• Police reports
State Patrol
Friday, 7:50 a.m., on Township Road 149 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a vehicle driven by Michael Johnson, 62, 15292 Road 149, rural Defiance, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Monday, 11:19 a.m., on the Bend Road, a vehicle driven by Thomas Hall, 20, Sherwood, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 5:22 a.m., Jessica McGuire, 39, Grover Hill, was served a warrant on indictment while at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Wednesday, 5:23 a.m., Todd Johnson, 36, 117 1/2 Jefferson Ave., was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:23 a.m., Rebecca Reed, 48, New London, was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:34 a.m., Danielle Stipe, 29, Bryan, was served a warrant on indictment while at CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:07 a.m., Robert Hornish Jr., 54, Hicksville, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Probate Court.
Defiance Police
Tuesday, 8:54 a.m., officers responded to a fight at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive. The case was forwarded to the county prosecutor.
Tuesday, 3:55 p.m., tires were reportedly slashed on a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Ayersville Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 12:57 p.m., on Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Robert Bevins, 53, 221 Melody Lane, Defiance, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Richard Katon, 71, Hillsdale, Mich., and fled the scene. Bevins was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 11:08 a.m., on Vine Street, a vehicle driven by Michelle Armstrong, 43, Napoleon, backed from a private drive and struck a parked vehicle owned by James Huffman, New Bavaria. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., Dustin Hayman, 42, Carey, was arrested on a warrant from Wyandot County and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:23 a.m., on County Road 87 in Paulding Township, a vehicle driven by Larry McMillan, 83, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Wednesday, 11:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor investigation at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Fire — Wednesday, 12:27 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 881 Webster St.
Noble Township
Fire — Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., firefighters were called to a gas odor investigation at 4116 Timberlane Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.