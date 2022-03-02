• Police reports
Defiance Police
Friday, 1:52 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Jean Hall, 75, 515 Elbert St., attempted a right turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Fairchild, 53, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Hall was cited with a turning violation at an intersection.
Monday, 11 a.m., at Third Street and Jefferson Avenue, backing out of a parking space, a vehicle driven by Larry Wieland, 78, 816 Jefferson Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Nanette Weakley, 112 Cleveland Ave. and both vehicles had light damage. Wieland was cited for a starting and backing violation.
Hicksville Police
Monday, 7:25 a.m., on Bryan Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Chase Pask, 18, Hicksville, was disabled when it struck a telephone pole as it attempted to turn into the Shell gas station. Pask was cited with failure to control.
Monday, 12:21 p.m., at Main and Arthur streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Skinner, 50, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Rasey, 56, Butler, Ind., and caused light damage to both vehicles. Rasey was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 5:45 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Sunday, 6:47 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carol Perkins, 59, West Unity, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.