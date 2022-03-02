• Police reports

Defiance Police

Friday, 1:52 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a vehicle driven by Jean Hall, 75, 515 Elbert St., attempted a right turn and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Gary Fairchild, 53, Sherwood. Both vehicles had light damage and Hall was cited with a turning violation at an intersection.

Monday, 11 a.m., at Third Street and Jefferson Avenue, backing out of a parking space, a vehicle driven by Larry Wieland, 78, 816 Jefferson Ave., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Nanette Weakley, 112 Cleveland Ave. and both vehicles had light damage. Wieland was cited for a starting and backing violation.

Hicksville Police

Monday, 7:25 a.m., on Bryan Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Chase Pask, 18, Hicksville, was disabled when it struck a telephone pole as it attempted to turn into the Shell gas station. Pask was cited with failure to control.

Monday, 12:21 p.m., at Main and Arthur streets, a northbound vehicle driven by Amy Skinner, 50, Bryan, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Todd Rasey, 56, Butler, Ind., and caused light damage to both vehicles. Rasey was cited with failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Paulding Sheriff

Monday, 5:45 a.m., on County Road 111 in Jackson Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Oliver King, 36, 904 Corwin St., Defiance, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton Sheriff

Sunday, 6:47 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Carol Perkins, 59, West Unity, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.

