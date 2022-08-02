Area police reports:
Defiance sheriff---
Saturday, 2:57 p.m., on Schick Road, just east of Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Michael Bowden, 53, 21838 Flory Road, and an eastbound vehicle driven by Timothy Alvarado, 54, 700 Kiser Road, struck one another and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Fault was not determined.
Defiance Police---
Thursday, 3:33 p.m., on South Jefferson Avenue, just north of Ginter Road, a vehicle driven by Herb Delventhal, 93, 917 Greenbriar Lane, was struck in the rear by Douglas Kaufman, 62, 708 Emblanche Street. Kaufman's vehicle had heavy damage and he was cited for assured clear distance ahead. Delventhal's vehicle had moderate damage.
Henry sheriff---
Saturday, 2:26 p.m., at U.S. 6/24 and County Road 11 in Liberty Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Angela Miller, 25, Toledo, sustained light damage when it attempted a right turn and left the roadway where it struck a street sign and came to rest in a ditch. Miller was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 9:42 a.m., on Ohio 281, just east of County Road 7 in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bradley Haake, 33, Malinta, was pulling a farm disc chisel that was several feet wider than the vehicle. As he approached the intersection, Haake attempted to make room for oncoming traffic and struck the guardrail. No damage to the farm implement or the vehicle but the guardrail had heavy damage.
Napoleon police---
Friday, 11:21 a.m., at Highland and Woodlawn avenues, a southbound U.S. Post Office vehicle driven by Danial Hall, 51, Napoleon, struck a westbound vehicle driven by Shannon Bostelman, 30, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., and caused disabling damage to both vehicles. Bostelman was taken by Napoleon Fire and Rescue to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. Hall was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 1:24 p.m., at West Clinton and Scott streets, Nickolaus Wainscott, 36, Napoleon, was cited for disorderly intoxication and given a warning for drug paraphernalia.
Paulding sheriff---
July 25, 3:40 p.m., on Township Road 273, west of Township Road 151 in Jackson Township, an eastbound UPS vehicle driven by Albert Ramirez, 53, 530 Chippewa Drive, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it left the south side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
Friday, 4 p.m., on County Road 192, just east of County Road 109 in Crane Township, an unidentified, westbound vehicle crossed over the center line and side-swiped an eastbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Cozzolino, 63, 545 Jadine Drive. The other vehicle then left the scene.
Fulton sheriff---
Friday, 11:41 a.m., on U.S. 20A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Dorothy Miller, 89, Fayette, attempted a left turn at 22511 U.S. 20A and did not see an eastbound vehicle driven by Gary Bartel, 76, Apollo, Pa. Bartel's vehicle left the roadway on the south to avoid a collision, struck an elevated driveway and disabled the vehicle. Miller's vehicle had no damage and she was cited for failure to yield on a left turn. Robin Bartel, 65, Apollo, Pa., passenger in Bartel's vehicle, was treated by ALS 82 for possible injuries.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., at the private drive to 283 and 285 Cherry St., a vehicle driven by Ruby Yoder, 85, Wauseon, attempted to back and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Sandra Crossland, Wauseon. Both vehicles had light damage.
Wauseon police---
Thursday, 1:55 p.m., at Chestnut Street and Shoop Avenue, an unidentified vehicle attempted to back at a stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by Marcia Pike, 60, Wauseon. Pike's vehicle had moderate damage and the other vehicle left the scene.
Thursday, 3:53 p.m., at 1265 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Dane Waidelich, 17, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kelly Burroughs, 57, Lyons. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Waidelich was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 4 p.m., at 1270 Shoop Ave., a vehicle driven by Larry Gault, 84, Wauseon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Tammy Kinsman, 41, Wauseon. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Gault was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 11:26 p.m., at Oak and Clinton streets, an unidentified, eastbound vehicle struck a southbound vehicle driven by Ann Spieles, 16, Wauseon. Spieles had possible injuries but was not treated. The other vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
