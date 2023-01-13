Area police reports

Tuesday, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 114, near County Road 87 in Paulding County's Blue Creek Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Stanley Mansfield, 51, Grover Hill, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., on County Road 424 in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Corbin Spiller, 21, 27615 County Road 424, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 2:19 a.m., at milepost 22 on Ohio 15 in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Michael Chambers, 51, Sidney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 7:31 a.m., on Jefferson Avenue, south of Carter Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Allysen Vieira 27, 1222 Schultz St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Vieira was cited for driving under suspension.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 5:42 a.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jerry Niese, 40, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:53 a.m., on Ohio 613, west of County Road 107 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Manuel Pineda, 20, Downey, Calif., sustained heavy damage when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the north side where it struck a power pole. He was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 5:49 a.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, a westbound Caskey Excavating and Trucking, LLC, semi driven by Vickie Wagner, 50, Fayette, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Marilyn Jackman, 70, Wauseon. The semi had moderate damage and Jackman's vehicle had heavy damage. Wagner was cited for failure to yield.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.