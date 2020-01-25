• Police reports

State Patrol

Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tabitha Heath, 47, 21583 Hammersmith Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

Defiance Sheriff

Thursday, 12:34 a.m., a tire was reported slashed on a parked vehicle in the 14000 block of Power Dam Road.

Defiance Police

Wednesday, 3:28 a.m., fuel was reported stolen from the 2400 block of William A. Diehl Court.

Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.

Wednesday, 9:27 p.m., Alfred Montez, 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, and Michael Perez, 43, 1213 Ayersville Ave., were each charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 700 block of West First Street. They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

Henry Sheriff

Thursday, 6:18 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Katrina Blakely, 46, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Napoleon Police

Jan. 18, 5:17 a.m., at Washington and Monroe streets, a vehicle driven by Brittany Marroquin, 27, Napoleon, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Jeffrey Nadeau, 61, Napoleon. Marroquin was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.

Monday, 8:32 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Audreana Schwiebert, 18, Leipsic, went out of control and struck a bridge. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Friday, 12:33 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor check at 1889 Maumee Drive.

Stryker

Fire — Friday, 3:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide check at 402 W. Lynn St.

Wauseon

Fire — Friday, 8:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the Ohio Turnpike in Dover Township.

