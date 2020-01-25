• Police reports
State Patrol
Wednesday, 6:24 a.m., on U.S. 24 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Tabitha Heath, 47, 21583 Hammersmith Road, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 12:34 a.m., a tire was reported slashed on a parked vehicle in the 14000 block of Power Dam Road.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:28 a.m., fuel was reported stolen from the 2400 block of William A. Diehl Court.
Wednesday, 4:47 p.m., a theft was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Wednesday, 9:27 p.m., Alfred Montez, 49, 1726 Cross Creek Lane, and Michael Perez, 43, 1213 Ayersville Ave., were each charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after an alleged incident in the 700 block of West First Street. They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 6:18 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Katrina Blakely, 46, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Jan. 18, 5:17 a.m., at Washington and Monroe streets, a vehicle driven by Brittany Marroquin, 27, Napoleon, turned and struck a stopped vehicle driven by Jeffrey Nadeau, 61, Napoleon. Marroquin was cited for failure to drive in marked lanes. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Monday, 8:32 a.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Audreana Schwiebert, 18, Leipsic, went out of control and struck a bridge. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 12:33 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor check at 1889 Maumee Drive.
Stryker
Fire — Friday, 3:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide check at 402 W. Lynn St.
Wauseon
Fire — Friday, 8:40 a.m., firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on the Ohio Turnpike in Dover Township.
