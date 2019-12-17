• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Dec. 6, 12:24 a.m., at Ohio 18 and U.S. 127 in Sherwood, a vehicle driven by Justice Aderholt, 25, Hicksville, backed and struck a vehicle driven by Bradley Kemerer, 59, Hicksville. Aderholt was cited for improper backing. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Dec. 8, 12:59 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Hostettler, 25, 305 Greenler Road, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 4:38 p.m., at Ottawa and Cleveland avenues, a vehicle driven by Bidelson Pagan, 71, 1763 Tiffin Drive, struck a vehicle driven by Nanelle Johnson, 23, Payne. Pagan was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Wednesday, 5:59 p.m., on Second Street, a vehicle driven by Stetson Bortell, 26, 885 Summit St., struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Thursday, 1:54 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Menards, 08845 Ohio 66.
Thursday, 2:10 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Jeffery Arps, 55, Napoleon, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Alicia Hinkle, 48, Wauseon. Arps was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:30 p.m., a bike was reported stolen from Carpenter Road.
Friday, 7:11 a.m., on Chippewa Drive, a vehicle driven by Steven Douglas, 52, 757 Chippewa Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:40 a.m., Sarah Harvey, 30, 1221 Ayersville Ave., was charged with trespassing after an alleged incident on Ayersville Avenue.
Friday, 12:40 p.m., Joshua Smallwood, 28, Paulding, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 5:05 p.m., a gun was reported stolen from the 900 block of Anthony Wayne Boulevard.
Friday, 7:15 p.m., a possible break-in was reported in the 1500 block of Darbyshire Drive.
Friday, 8:52 p.m., on Carpenter Road, a vehicle driven by Madison Brown, 18, 1344 Pinehurst Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:23 p.m., Quinn Kalesis, address unavailable, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and held for the U.S. Army.
Saturday, 2:24 p.m., a purse was reported stolen from the 1900 block of Redwood Avenue.
Saturday, 7 p.m., Jonathon Delarber, 34, Oakwood, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 4:23 p.m., a 2003 Honda ATV was reported stolen from the 1500 block of Mayo Drive.
Sunday, 4:45 p.m., Adam Bryant, 29, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Sunday, 5:09 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 600 block of East Broadway Avenue.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:42 p.m., on Ohio 109, a vehicle driven by David Shell, 52, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Friday, 5:52 a.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Brian Keith, 46, Hamler, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Friday, 8:50 a.m., on Ohio 65, a vehicle driven by Keri Rood, 45, Malinta, struck several mailboxes. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:51 a.m., Garrett Grime, 22, Archbold, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on U.S. 6.
Sunday, 11:07 a.m., on U.S. 24, a vehicle driven by Andrew Carrick, 55, Napoleon, stuck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Friday, 1:21 a.m., William Yates Jr., 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant.
Friday, 10:49 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of Clairmont Avenue.
Friday, 3:36 p.m., Elizabeth Robinson, address unavailable, was charged with assault after an alleged incident at Taco Bell, 605 Wood Drive.
Monday, 12:18 a.m., Justin Hahn, 33, Defiance, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and taken to CCNO.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, 6:34 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at Carpenter Road and Stadium Drive.
Fire — Friday, 9:18 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 15579 Ohio 111.
Fire — Saturday, 8:06 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at at 1816 E. Second St.
Highland Township
Fire — Saturday, 8:20 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 13420 Guy St.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 208 Columbus St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 9:57 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 940 E. Leggett St.
