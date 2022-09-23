Area police reports

Wednesday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Walter Cassoday, 50, Griffith, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:44 a.m., on Ohio 15, north of Carter Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Samantha Bussing, 35, 24428 Bowman Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 2:40 a.m., on Ohio 66, just south of Steinberger Road, a southbound vehicle driven by Clayton Walker, 28, 14691 Power Dam Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance police---
Wednesday, 12:32 p.m., on North Clinton Street, at the eastbound off ramp, a southbound vehicle driven by Pamela Black, 63, 878 Circle Drive, was struck by a vehicle driven by David Allshouse, 86, Bryan. Both vehicles had light damage and Allshouse was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.
Wednesday, 5:38 p.m., at 645 Riverside Drive, Amber Urbina, 38, 645 Riverside Drive, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.
Henry sheriff---
Wednesday, 3:27 p.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road U in Archbold, a northbound motorcycle driven by Codie Ledford, 29, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it crashed in the roadway due to an altercation between the driver and passenger. Both Ledford and passenger, Madelyn Coressel, 26, 28035 Mekus Road, had minor injuries but were not treated. Ledford was cited for failure to control and arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., at Oakwood Avenue and Yeager Street, in a traffic stop, Marco Briseno, 23, Holgate was cited for possession of marijuana.
Paulding sheriff---
Tuesday, 8:06 p.m., on Ohio 500, east of County Road 33 in Benton Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Corbin Linder, 25, Paulding, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.