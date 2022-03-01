• Police reports
State Patrol
Thursday, 7:50 p.m., at milepost 21 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Delaware Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Cyprien Nanah, 36, Canton, Mich., was disabled when it left the right side of the road and struck an ODOT fence. Nanah was cited with failure to control.
Friday, 4:43 p.m., at U.S. 20 and Ohio 576 in Williams County's Bridgewater Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jacob Shidler, 18, Bryan, attempted a right turn and was struck by an eastbound semi driven by Mark Worstell, 50, Montpelier. Shidler and passenger, Kendra Kimball, 19, Bryan, were taken by Williams County EMS to Montpelier ER for serious injuries. The semi had functional damage and Shidler's vehicle was disabled. Worstell was cited with assured clear distance ahead.
Saturday, 3:50 a.m., at The Bend Road and County Road A in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Rachel Gilbert, 39, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it failed to yield at a stop sign and went off the roadway at the T-intersection where it struck a guide wire for a utility pole. Gilbert was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 11:28 a.m., at county roads F and 9 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kelsea Stein, 28, Bryan, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Edward Garman, 50, Bryan, and caused functional damage to both vehicles. Stein was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Saturday, 5:46 p.m. on County Road 10 in Williams County's Center Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Andrea Schaper, 20, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:55 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 34 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kathy Mock, 64, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff
Wednesday, 7:04 p.m., on Switzer Road near Kleinhen Road in Noble Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Victoria Bellis, 49, 18800 Switzer Road, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:24 p.m., on County Road 424 near Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Richland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kyrstn Hunt, 23, 700 Village Lane, sustained functional damage when it crossed the center line and left the roadway on the south side where it struck trees. She was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 6:49 p.m., on Clemmer Road south of Beech Street in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Toby Walters, 46, Hicksville, was disabled when its passenger side tires went off the roadway, the vehicle over-corrected, crossed the center line and came to rest when it struck a utility pole at 10622 Clemmer Road. Walters was taken by Hicksville Rescue to Hicksville's Community Memorial Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 7:49 p.m., at Carpenter Road and East River Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Mack Carrizales, 50, Deshler, sustained functional damage when it lost control on a snow covered road and failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle left the scene and was later located when the vehicle was disabled because of the accident. Carrizales was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 8 p.m., at 15851 Ohio 111 near Cromley Road in Defiance Township, Allayna Lavigne, 17, 18797 County Road 1027, sustained light damage when it lost control on a snow covered road and struck a mailbox. Lavigne was cited with failure to control.
Saturday, 7:38 p.m., on Blanchard Road near Cullen Road in Highland Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Robert Huser, 29, Willshire, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Thursday, 6:21 p.m., at Elliott Road and North Clinton Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Jaydin Rethmel, 17, Stryker, attempted a right turn onto Elliott Road and slid into a stopped vehicle driven by Jodi Burk, 51, 5108 Lake Shore Drive.
Friday, 2:18 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Desire Walker, 19, and My-Asia Wallace, 19, both living at Whitney Hall, Defiance College, were charged with shoplifting and released.
Sunday, 2:02 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Flora Epuna, 63, 2290 Baltimore St., was served two warrants from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 3:33 p.m., at Clinton Street and Carter Avenue, a vehicle driven by Leah Hockenberry, 23, 1014 Wayne Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by William Vance, 71, Paulding. Vance had possible injuries but was not treated. Hockenberry was cited with assured clear distance ahead and her vehicle was disabled. Vance's vehicle had light damage.
Henry Sheriff
Saturday, 12:10 p.m., at East North and Beaver streets in McClure, a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Burroughs, 51, McClure, attempted a left turn and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kamaldeep Singh, 29, Indianapolis. Singh was cited with assured clear distance ahead. Both vehicles had light damage.
Monday, 12:19 p.m., on County Road 14B in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Angela Hall, 49, Wauseon, struck a dog that ran into the roadway. The owner of the dog was Kennett Kania, Napoleon.
Napoleon Police
Saturday, 4:11 p.m., at 542 Euclid Ave., Daisha Brickman, 29, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and she posted bond.
Saturday, 5:09 p.m., Justin Mundy, 26, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:32 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Zachary Minnich, 26, Delta, was arrested on a warrant from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 7:50 p.m., on County Road 424 about 1/2 mile east of County Road 73 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kenneth Keating, 68, Pioneer, was disabled when it attempted a curve, crossed the center line, left the roadway and rolled onto its side. Keating was treated at the scene by Antwerp EMS for possible injuries and was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 9:19 p.m., on Ohio 637 north of Ohio 613 in Jackson Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jose Simon, 35, Grover Hill, sustained light damage when it left the east side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Friday, 9 a.m., on Township Road 191 north of Township Road 148 in Brown Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Robert Kesler, 50, Oakwood, and a southbound vehicle driven by Richard Young, 54, Bryan, had light damage when their driver's side rearview mirrors struck one another.
Friday, 12:10 p.m., at county roads 191 and 128 in Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Mirashia Schweitzer, 21, Oakwood, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Estil Hatfield, 36, Oakwood. Both vehicles were disabled and Schweitzer had possible injuries but was not treated. Schweitzer was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Hatfield was cited for driving under a 12-point suspension.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., on Township Road 180 east of County Road 105 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Emilee Ringler, 24, Paulding, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 11:24 p.m., on County Road B in German Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Ryan Rufenacht, 21, Archbold, sustained light damage when it left the south side of an icy roadway and struck a phone line box.
Williams Sheriff
Saturday, 2 a.m., on Ohio 34 in Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Stratton, 56, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
