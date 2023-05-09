Area police reports
State patrol---
Wednesday, 7:50 a.m., on Switzer Road, near Ashpacher Road in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Damion Colburn, 31, 18582 Switzer Road, sustained moderate damage it struck a deer.
Friday, 1 p.m., on Conkle Road in Defiance County's Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Anderson, 39, Fort Wayne, sustained heavy damage when it left the road on the west side and struck a mailbox at 01049 Conkle Road. Anderson was cited for failure to control.
Defiance sheriff---
May 1, 3:20 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Banner School Road in Tiffin Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Layne, 64, 8134 Christy Road, sustained light damage when it struck a couch in the roadway.
Wednesday, 8:07 a.m., at Ralston Avenue and the U.S. 24 westbound off ramp, an southbound vehicle driven by Alan Freiheit, 61, Blacklick, attempted a left turn and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Wyatt Miller, 20, 19978 Bostater Road. Both vehicles had light damage, and Miller was cited for failure to yield.
Defiance police---
May 1, 1:10 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just south of East High Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Bailey Hohenberger, 24, Holgate, attempted to change lanes and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Dylan Black, 19, 1128 Schultz St. Both vehicles had light damage, and Hohenberger was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Wednesday, 9:51 a.m., on Clinton Street, south of Second Street, a northbound Northwestern Ohio Community Action vehicle driven by Darci Wendell, 41, 616 Downs St., struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Jane Lime, 28221 Rohn Road. Lime's vehicle had light damage, and Wendell was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.
Thursday, 4:54 p.m., at Second and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Mary Gill, 82, 1702 Cimarron Lane, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Donald Hammons, 41, 709 Wayne Ave. Both vehicles had light damage, and Gill was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Friday, 2:25 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Robert Austermiller, 80, Malinta, was cited for criminal trespassing and menacing by stalking.
Friday, 8:36 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Caleb Morrison, 22, 29626 Standley Road, was cited for theft and released with a summons.
Saturday, 6:39 a.m., at 700 Kiser Road, Richard Reinhart, 29, Paulding, was served a warrant from Fostoria Police Department.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., at 1058 S. Clinton St., Ryan Wischmeyer, 33, 1058 S. Clinton St., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 11:19 p.m., at 880 Circle Drive, David Jones, 56, 880 Circle Drive, was arrested for disorderly conduct and a probation violation, and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 1:37 p.m., 2002 Baltimore Road, Nelson Shiply, 64, 2002 Baltimore Road, was issued a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond and released.
Sunday, 3:51 p.m., at 940 Wilhelm St., Gary Seiple, 48, 940 Wilhelm St., was arrested on a warrant from common pleas court and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 7:50 p.m., at 860 Summit St., Fauna Plotts, 32, 860 Summit St., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon police---
Saturday, 12:17 a.m., at 100 W. Clinton St., Veronica Varela, 25, Napoleon, was cited for OVI, license plate light and failure to signal.
Paulding sheriff---
Friday, 6:47 p.m., on Ohio 49, north of County Road 144 in Harrison Township, a northbound motorcycle driven by Jerome Brewer, 47, Miamisburg, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the roadway and rolled several times.
Fulton sheriff---
Sunday, 1:39 p.m., at Ohio 66 and County Road H in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Joel Pheils, 58, Fayette, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Martha Loew, 64, Fayette. Loew's vehicle had moderate damage and Pheils' had heavy damage. Pheils was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
