•Area Police Reports
State Patrol
Friday, 11:58 a.m., on Ohio 18, in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Adam Kissner, 30, New Bavaria, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 3:30 p.m., on Wilhelm Road in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Dana Dimock, 59, 13539 Wilhelm Road, drove off the roadway and struck a pole. Dimock was taken from the scene by Defiance Rescue to Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Friday, 12:26 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Defiance's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Gregor Hockett, 63, of Woodburn, Ind., left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Hockett was cited with failure to control, and he had suspected injuries. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Monday, 7:35 a.m., on Ohio 424 in Defiance, a vehicle driven by Joseph Thompson, 37, 610 Village Lane, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Tuesday, 12:15 a.m., on East River Road, officers arrested Maxwell Sidney, 27, Bryan, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 8:50 p.m., on Ohio 281, in Henry County's Flatrock Township, a vehicle driven by Phillip Rettig, 40, Holgate, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 9:16 a.m., at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by David Lantz, 45, Fayette, hit the rear of a vehicle driven by Marlene Norden, 66, Napoleon. Damage was moderate to both vehicles. Lantz was cited with assured clear distance.
Tuesday, 5:07 p.m., at the intersection of Leggett Street and Lawrence Avenue, a vehicle driven by Lori Waidelich, 58, Archbold, hit the rear fender of a vehicle driven by Elizabeth Castorena, 32, Napoleon. Damage to both vehicles was heavy.
Paulding Police
Sunday, 2:27 p.m., on Main Street in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Clayson Brown, 21, Paulding, struck a parked vehicle. Damage was light to both vehicles, and Brown was cited with operation of a motor vehicle without a license.
Paulding Sheriff
Monday, 6:30 p.m., on Ohio 500, in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Hannah Beaverson, 27, Payne, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Fire
Fire–Tuesday, 4:05 p.m., Hicksville Fire Department was called to a vehicle fire at 314 E. Cornelia St.
