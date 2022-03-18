• Police reports
State Patrol
March 11, 7:05 a.m., at 09814 Farmer Mark Road, a vehicle driven by Darrell Jones, 91, Mark Center, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a school vehicle driven by Laura Wofford, 36, Hicksville. Light damage to both vehicles and Jones was cited for improper backing.
Wednesday, 7:14 a.m., at County roads 16 and D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Alex Wright, 32, Stryker, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Kory Paxton, 20, Bryan, and caused functional damage to both vehicles. Paxton was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign at the intersection.
Defiance Sheriff
March 1, 1:58 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Rodney Malone, 47, Washington Ave., was served a warrant for failure to appear.
March 9, 1:36 p.m., at 221 Clinton St., Tomas Walters, 27, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
March 10, 9:45 a.m., at 324 Perry St., Gavin Schilt, 23, Defiance, was served a warrant on indictment from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
March 11, 3:48 p.m., at 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, Jeremiah Powers, 45, 12459 Fruit Ridge Road, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:33 p.m., on Christy Road north of Christi Meadows Boulevard in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jenny Patterson, 37, Stryker, was disabled when it struck a deer. Patterson was treated by Defiance Fire Department for possible injuries.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Eric Boyce, 45, Bryan, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Monday, 10:29 a.m., at 1404 E. Second St., Natalie Babcock, 30, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Monday, 9:25 p.m., on Casebeer Miller Road in Hicksville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sheryl Vetter, 58, Hicksville, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 1:39 p.m., at 1507 Mustang Drive, Larena McCloud, 50, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Tuesday, 8:02 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Scott Miller, 57, Defiance, was served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Wednesday, 5:16 a.m., on Ohio 66 south of Watson Road in Defiance Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Brian Lee, 45, 26195 Winchester Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 7:24 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Hakiem Hunt, 38, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Probate Court.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 1:25 a.m., at 113 N. Henry St., Malinta, Eric Konwinski, 32, Malinta, was arrested on a warrant from Fulton County.
Thursday, 2:02 a.m., at 322 E. Maple St., Liberty Center, Karla Sexton, 44, Liberty Center, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
