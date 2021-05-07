• Police reports
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 7:32 p.m., at 1248 Dodd St., officers arrested Christina Yonek, 45, Napoleon, for disorderly conduct.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, at 12:16 p.m., at 10761 Market St., firefighters from Defiance City, Noble Township and Delaware Township were called to a structure fire.
