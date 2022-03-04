• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Sunday, 9:05 p.m., on Ohio 49 north of Arrowsmith Road in Milford Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tyler Beiswanger, 28, Fort Wayne, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Monday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 111 near Hammersmith Road in Defiance Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Dorothy Yenser, 63, 18767 Township Road 1027, had no noticeable damage after striking a deer.
Monday, 11:16 p.m., on Ohio 15 near Mansfield Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Richard Cline, 32, Continental, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Tuesday, 7:15 p.m., on Domersville Road south of Defiance-Henry County Line Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeffrie Pace, 17, Archbold, sustained functional damage when it left the roadway, entered a ditch, continuing through the ditch to a culvert where it came to rest. Pace was taken Wednesday morning to Bryan Urgent Care and had minor injuries.
Tuesday, 7:46 p.m., on Ohio 281 near Hire Road in Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tygan Nelson, 23, New Bavaria, sustained light damage when a deer struck it.
Tuesday, 9:56 p.m., on Scott Road near Trinity Road in Tiffin Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sara Kimpel, 39, Bryan, sustained functional damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 1:05 a.m., at 844 N. Clinton St., Britney Mack, 29, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 11:32 a.m., at 665 Perry St., Zachery Moser, 21, was arrested on a Paulding County warrant and transferred to their custody.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 3:22 p.m., at 338 Union St., Napoleon, Morgan Jones, 21, McClure, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, Napoleon Police Department was made aware of a social media threat referencing a shooting threat at the Napoleon Area Schools. After thorough investigation, officers found the threat not credible and a juvenile was charged. There will be increased police presence at those schools in order to assist in alleviating concern.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Thursday, 10:45 a.m., at 345 Harding St., firefighters from Defiance City, Noble Township and Highland Township were called for a structure fire. Upon arrival fire and smoke were venting from the chimney at the roof. Interior crews made entry and noted light smoke with fire contained to wood burner and stove pipe in the basement. Crew laddered the roof and accessed chimney where water was used to extinguish the large amount of residue. The attic was checked and no damage was found. Owner was advised not to use until the chimney was cleaned and repaired. Before noon firefighters were back in service and returned to the station.
