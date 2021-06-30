• Police reports
State Patrol
Sunday, 6:30 a.m., on Township Road 209 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Paige Gibbs, 22, Continental, drove off the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, reentered the roadway and left again on the west side, coming to rest in a bean field. Damage to the vehicle was heavy. Gibbs was cited with failure to control the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
June 23, 2 p.m., on Clinton Street in downtown Defiance, a northbound, unidentified vehicle driven struck the parked vehicle owned by Timothy Bowling, Bryan, causing light damage.
June 23, 5:44 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Jason Friend, 35, Antwerp, as served a warrant from the Defiance Municipal Court.
Friday, 9:41 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Evelyn Gorrell, 94, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Kevin Fuhrman, 66, Decatur, Ind. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage. Gorrell was cited with crossing over a marked lane.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., Tracy Grim, 49, 15074 Fullmer Road, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 10:36 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Bailey Slusser, 21, Defiance, was issued a warrant from the Defiance Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Saturday, 2:56 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Joshua Smith, 43, 909 South Lane, struck a vehicle driven by Diane Parrott, 36, Archbold, as Smith's vehicle exited the Menard's parking lot. Smith's vehicle had light damage; Parrott's had moderate damage. Smith was cited with failure to yield when entering a roadway from a private drive.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 5:13 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road U in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Megan Carroll, 18, Wauseon, struck a vehicle driven by Ross Evers, 30, Napoleon. Evers' vehicle was flipped on its top off the side of Ohio 108, and Carroll's vehicle continued through 108 into a field. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Evers was taken by Ridgeville EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Carroll, along with passengers, Karlee Wright, 24, Napoleon, and Graceland Evers, and infant, Napoleon, were taken by Napoleon Rescue to Fulton County Health Center for suspected minor injury. Evers was cited for failure to yield right of way to a through highway.
