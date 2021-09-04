• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:47 p.m., at 24538 Watson Road, Solomon Meade, 43, Defiance, was cited with disorderly conduct and released.
Wednesday, 6:43 a.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, north of Huber Road, a vehicle driven by Lori Hammond, 46, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Wednesday, 11:12 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Derek Heckler, 21, Napoleon, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas for violation of probation and community control.
Wednesday, 3:19 p.m., at Ohio 381 and Hire Road, a vehicle driven by Tyson Davenport, 32, 237 Corwin St., was struck by a motorcycle driven by Jerry Jones, 61, Holgate, causing light damage to both vehicles. Davenport was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wednesday, 5:11 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Adam Mason, 23, Cecil, was served two warrants from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Friday, 10 a.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, Everardo Valero, 42, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from the Defiance County Court of Common Pleas.
Defiance Police
Monday, 8:44 p.m., at 308 Ralston Ave., Briea Krabill, 21, 903 Dotterer St., was cited for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:28 a.m., at Downs and Wilhelm streets, a vehicle driven by Ashley Dalton, 34, Van Wert, was struck from the rear by Tristin Newman, 18, 1528 Palmer Drive, causing light damage to both vehicles. Newman was cited with failure to allow clear distance ahead.
Hicksville Police
Tuesday, 5:14 p.m., at 501 Fountain St., Jacob Stevens, 25, Hicksville, was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a warrant from Allen County, Ind., and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 2:50 p.m, at 501 Fountain St., Lacey Icenhouer, 28, no known address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Henry Sheriff
Wednesday, 5:02 p.m., at 403 N. Hill St., Florida, Jennifer Rodgers, 44, Napoleon, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 5:03 p.m., at 3639 County Road M in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Paddy Wing, 69, Deshler, drove off the south side of the roadway and overturned in a ditch, coming to rest on its top. Wing was taken by Damascus Township EMS to Henry County Hospital for possible injuries. She was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control and DUI. The vehicle had heavy damage.
Wednesday, 7:40 p.m., on County Road F and Ohio 109 in Marion Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Boden, 18, Hamler, left the roadway and overturned on the north side of the road, coming to rest on its top. Boden and passenger, Seth Hathaway, 15, Deshler, were treated at the scene for possible injuries by Hamler EMS. The vehicle had heavy damage. Boden was cited with failure to control.
Thursday, 7:45 a.m., at milepost 16.6 on U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, a vehicle pulling a trailer and driven by Dean Rickenberg, 70, Malinta, lost the trailer as the vehicle exited Ohio 6, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Thursday, 11:13 a.m., at U.S. 24 and County Road 17D in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jessica Lawson, 23, 107 Widmer St., Defiance, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Clay Bethard, 46, Dewitt, Mich., attempting to cross U.S. 24. Bethard had possible injuries but was not treated; Lawson was taken to Henry County Hospital by Napoleon Rescue for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage. Bethard was charged with failure to cede right of way to a through highway.
Thursday, 4:24 p.m., on Ohio 108 just north of Ohio 18 in Pleasant Township, a vehicle driven by Amber Eldridge, 24, Deshler, exited the private drive of St. John Lutheran Church and turned southbound. A southbound vehicle driven by Cody Bronson, 26, Holgate, struck Eldridge's vehicle, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Eldridge was cited with failure to cede right of way.
Thursday, 7:57 p.m., on County Road B in Pleasant Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Gregory Ellerbrock, 18, Leipsic, sustained moderate damage after striking a deer.
Friday, 3:18, at 831 Ohio 18, Holgate, Robert Plotts, 36, Holgate, was charged with domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police
Tuesday, 5:16 p.m., at Ohio 108 and the westbound ramp of U.S. 6/24, a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Swain, 26, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Denise Everett, 50, 323 W. 613 Fourth St. Apt. C, Defiance. Damage to to Everett's vehicle was moderate, and Swain's vehicle had heavy damage.
Thursday, 11:13 p.m., at Road 16 and U.S. 24, Nathaniel Bludson, 64, Defiance, was arrested for DUI, driving under suspension and open container.
Thursday, 3:16 p.m., at 240 Northcrest Drive, Sandra Stall, 44, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 6:13 p.m., at East Clinton and North Perry streets, Mark Gillingham Jr., 22, Liberty Center, was cited for driving under suspension.
Thursday, 6:27 p.m., at 408 N. Harmony Drive, John Rothman, 29, Napoleon, was arrested for DUI.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 1:12 a.m., on Ohio 111 in Emerald Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Foy, 28, Paulding, sustained light damage after striking a deer.
Wauseon Police
Tuesday, 9:05 a.m., on Indian Way approaching Oak Street, a vehicle driven by Susan Wines, 62, Wauseon, attempted to overtake a line of vehicles when striking a vehicle driven by Melissa Waidelich, 39, Wauseon. Damage to both vehicles was light.
Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., at Airport Highway and Shoop Avenue, an eastbound vehicle driven by Donald Schroeder, 85, Britton, Mich., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Dana Cleveland, 63, Wauseon, causing light damage to both vehicles.
