State Police---
Tuesday, 12:55 p.m., in a work zone on County Road C.60 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound road construction vehicle driven by Nicholas Mohre, 62, Blakeslee, struck a parked, unoccupied ODOT vehicle driven by Daulton Beck, 30, Montpelier, in the westbound lane, causing light damage to both vehicles.
Wednesday, 5:42 a.m., at milepost 31 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Janette Kubica, 59, 749 Village Lane, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
May 27, 9:15 p.m., on Blosser Road, near The Bend Road in Washington Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Benjamin Guisiner, 46, Sherwood, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Sunday, 9:27 p.m., on Ohio 15, north of Schubert Road in Highland Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Christiane Ramirez, 27, 26497 Arena Drive, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 11:49 a.m., at 325 E. Barnes St., Napoleon, Shawn Shortridge, 52, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Whitley County and taken to CCNO.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO), Nashville Darden, 27, Napoleon, was served warrant for OVI refusal.
Wednesday, 2:42 p.m., at 310 Glenwood Ave., Adam Lammers, 36, Deshler, was cited for telecommunications harassment.
Wednesday, 3:08 p.m., at 99 Courtland Drive, Billy Karr, 48, Napoleon, was cited for open burning.
Thursday, 3:44 a.m., at Scott and Washington streets, Stone Meyer, 27, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Adult Parole Authority and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
Saturday, 5 p.m., on County Road 192, south of the split of county roads 45 and 192, an eastbound vehicle driven by Tristen Moore, 36, Payne, left the south side of the roadway and struck a road sign, causing light damage to the vehicle.
Wednesday, 9:16 p.m., on County Road 191, south of Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Dylan Smith, 19, 1517 Mayo Drive, was disabled when it left the roadway, launched from a ditch and landed in a field where it rolled over five times. Smith was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital by Oakwood EMS for suspected serious injuries. He was cited for failure to control.
Thursday, 5:30 a.m., on County Road 180, one-half mile east of County Road 97 in Crane Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tara Metz, 39, 27652 Bowman Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.