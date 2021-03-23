• Police reports
State Patrol
March 15, 5:46 p.m., on Ohio 49 and Township Road 144, in Paulding County's Harrison Township, a vehicle driven Pamela Moore, 62, Paulding, was struck as the vehicle slowed to turn east onto Township Road 144. Damage to the vehicle was light. The other vehicle fled the scene before police arrived.
March 16, 5:34 p.m., at County roads 71 and 144, in Paulding, a vehicle driven by Paul Harr, 78, Fort Wayne, Ind., struck a vehicle driven by Shirley Swickrath, 63, Columbus Grove. Both vehicles left the roadway and rested in separate ditches. Damage to both vehicles was heavy. Swickrath was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Thursday, 4:27 p.m., on County Road 17 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Tiffany Reed, 25, Bryan, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. Reed was taken by Williams County EMS to Community Hospital and Medical Center in Bryan with suspected minor injuries. Reed was also cited with failure to control the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Friday, 7:10 a.m., at Harrison and Maple streets in Paulding County's Haviland Township, a vehicle driven by Omar Ortiz, 42, Laredo, Texas, left the roadway and got stuck on private property. Ortiz was cited with not staying in marked lanes. No damage to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
March 15, 7:37 a.m., on County Road 115 in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Friend, Hicksville, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Defiance Police
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., at Clinton and High streets, a vehicle driven by John Hesselschwardt, 76, 07028 State Rt. 15, struck a vehicle driven by Angelina Marroquin, 44, 419 Franklin St. Marroquin was cited with improper left turn at an intersection. A juvenile in Marroquin's vehicle with suspected minor injuries was taken by Defiance Rescue to Mercy Defiance. Damage to Hesselschwardt's vehicle was heavy, and moderate to Marroquin's vehicle.
Thursday, 10:19 a.m., at Clinton and Deatrick streets, a vehicle driven by Jeremiah Bowers, 38, 1556 Terrawenda, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Judy Kroeckel, 60, 1608 Terrawenda. Bowers was cited with assured clear distance. Damage was light to Kroeckel's vehicle and no damage reported to Bowers' vehicle.
Thursday, 3:29 p.m., at Moss Street and Sessions Avenue, a vehicle driven by Adam Parrish, 37, 447 Pontiac Drive, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Kendra Singleton, 26, 1221 Ayersville Ave. Parrish was cited with assured clear distance. Damage was light to both vehicles.
Friday, 9:54 p.m., 1120 Hotel Drive, Curtis Otto, 40, was cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Monday, 9:18 a.m., a warrant from the Williams County Court of Common Pleas was served to Natoshia Miller, 35, Ney. Miller was transorted to CCNO.
Hicksville Police
Wednesday, 4:04 p.m., at East Hicks and South Maple streets, a vehicle driven by Savannah Corrao, 19, Hicksville, struck a vehicle driven by Kristine Oshaughnessey, 37, Barrington, N.H. Damage was light to both vehicles. Corrao was cited with failure to allow appropriate distance while turning left.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 5:09 p.m., at 501 N. Keyser St., Deshler, Ronald L. Seaburn Sr., 70, Deshler, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 4:57 p.m., in the 1600 block of W. Riverview, Jacob Jones, 32, Ann Arbor, Mich., as arrested for one count of assault of an officer and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 11:02 p.m., at 103 S. Turkeyfoot Ave., a suspicious vehicle was reported to police. Adam Alafa, 48, Leipsic, was cited for driving under suspension.
Napoleon Police
Sunday, 8:24 p.m., at 832 Monroe St., Justina Schafer, 28, Napoleon was arrested on a Henry County Sheriff's Office warrant.
Williams County Sheriff
Wednesday, 8:50 p.m., on County Road 15, a vehicle driven by Sharon Clark, 55, Pioneer, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 9:18 p.m., on County Road 12C in Williams County's Center Township, a vehicle driven by Yvette Garza, 35, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Paulding Sheriff
Thursday, 5:29 p.m., at Williams and Perry streets, a vehicle driven by Robert Valle Jr., 44, 114 Main St., backed out of private property and struck a vehicle driven by Emily Scott, 28, Paulding.
Saturday, 8:54 p.m., on Township Road 138 in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Klint Manz, 37, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
Saturday, 9:10 p.m., on Township Road 169 in Brown Township, a vehicle driven by Trent Woodin, 34, Continental, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was light.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 12:15 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Leggett Street, a vehicle driven by Vance Campbell, 54, Wauseon, struck a utility pole. Campbell was cited with failure to allow appropriate distance while turning. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
• Fire
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 4:22 p.m., Moser and Allen roads, firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Fire — Monday, 5:20 p.m., at 1989 Power Dam Road, firefighters from Defiance responded to a grass fire.
