• Police reports
State Patrol
Dec. 16, 4:44 a.m., on Fulton County Road D in German Township, a vehicle driven by Lee Faunce, 61, Wauseon, left the roadway and drove off the side of the railroad tracks. A short time afterward, a train struck the vehicle. Faunce was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Thursday, 5:42 p.m., on Stever Road in Defiance County's Tiffin Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Hill, 32, 1132 Wilhelm St., attempted to pass a tractor driven by Glenn Speiser, 20, Edgerton, just as Speiser was turning left, causing a collision. Speiser was taken by Tiffin Township EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Hill was cited for a passing violation. Damage was heavy to both vehicles.
Friday, 6:16 p.m., on the Ohio-Indiana Street Line Road in Defiance County's Hicksville Township, a vehicle driven by Chase Railing, 17, Hicksville, left the roadway and overturned several times. He was taken by a family member to Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville, with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to control. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:55 p.m., on Williams County Road C in Center Township, a vehicle driven by Justin Doty, 20, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Surfus, 33, Archbold, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Michelle Ryder, 50, 321 Jefferson Ave. Surfus was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Thursday, 7:44 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Nichole Wyse, 29, Archbhold, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 11:35 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in the 29000 block of Travis Road.
Saturday, 9:25 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Casey Schindler, 31, 209 Lancelot Drive, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 10 p.m., on Domersville Road in Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Courtney Richard, 25, Trotwood, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 8:54 a.m., Gina Thompson, 55, Archbold, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 2:21 p.m., on Breckler Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Kristin Castanien, 31, 222 Lancelot Drive, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:14 p.m., on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Lehman, 54, Montpelier, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:12 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jesse Derck, 30, Antwerp, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Defiance Police
Dec. 16, 3 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and West Second Street, a vehicle driven by Elaine Hohenberger, 77, New Bavaria, collided with a vehicle that turned into the path and left the scene. Damage was light to the Hohenberger vehicle.
Dec. 18, 4:17 p.m., on North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Juan Martinez, 17, 911 Indian Bridge Lane, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Heather Bassler, 34, 1733 Crosscreek Lane, pushing it into the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Riley Lucas, 18, Sherwood. Martinez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the Martinez vehicle and light to the others.
Thursday, 12:35 p.m., Neil Crawford, 49, 360 E. Rosewood Ave., was charged with driving under suspension, no operator's license and OVI following a traffic stop on North Clinton Street.
Saturday, 3 a.m., Samuel Perez, 47, 221 W. Rosewood Ave., was charged with OVI, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a scheduled drug and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Grove Street.
Saturday, 7:43 a.m., Joshua Villaneuva Sr., 31, 1508 Terrawenda Drive, was charged with criminal damaging, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following an alleged incident at the residence.
Sunday, 5:50 a.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Clinton Street.
Sunday, 8:38 p.m., a burglary was reported in the 300 block of East Rosewood Avenue.
Sunday, 9:42 p.m., Israel Ixtepan, 26, 939 Holgate Ave., was charged with burglary following an alleged incident in the 400 block of Carter Avenue.
Sunday, 10:47 p.m., a theft from a parked vehicle was reported in the 1600 block of Cimarron Lane.
Monday, 12:18 p.m., Allison Gross, 27, 133 W. Rosewood Ave., was arrested on a warrant from Oakwood Police Department.
Henry Sheriff
Thursday, 4:56 p.m., at U.S. 6 and County Road 24 in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Lori Keough, 49, Paulding, turned and struck a vehicle driven by Linda Armstrong, 73, Ridgeville Corners. Armstrong was taken by Ridgeville EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Keough was cited for a marked lane violation. Damage was heavy to the Armstrong vehicle and light to the Keough vehicle.
Friday, 3:32 p.m., on Ohio 66, a vehicle driven by Taylor Bushman, 18, Holgate, pulled from a private drive and struck a vehicle driven by Izrael Reyes, 18, Archbold. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Friday, 6:30 p.m., on County Road M2, a vehicle driven by Thomas Kruse, 54, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Saturday, 4:54 a.m., Joshua Ward, 37, Napoleon, was charged with OVI and parking on the roadway after a traffic incident at Henry County roads N and 11
Saturday, 6:17 a.m., on County Road T in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Pamela Braley, 53, Liberty Center, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 1:10 p.m., at County Road 424 and Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Christopher Skiver, 32, 26144 Hoffman Road, went through a stop sign and collided with vehicles driven by Savannah Postma, 22, Fort Jones, Calif., and Blake Lyon, 37, Leonardtown, Md. Skiver was cited for failure to yield. Damage was heavy to the Skiver and Postma vehicles and light to the Lyon vehicle.
Sunday, 1:19 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in the 00700 block of County Road T6.
Sunday, 2:31 p.m., a wallet was reported stolen from the 400 block of Kaufman Street, Holgate.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 3:26 p.m., on Riverview Street, a vehicle driven by Allison Mack, 19, Napoleon, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Joseph Carpenter, 19, Napoleon. Mack was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was heavy to the Mack vehicle and light to the Carpenter vehicle.
Friday, 1:34 p.m., Mya Castillo, 19, Swanton, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Saturday, 2:54 a.m., Jennifer Cook, 37, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant.
Saturday, 9:37 p.m., a theft was reported in the 600 block of Fourth Street.
Sunday, 1:38 a.m., Erik Johnson, 38, Napoleon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangering after an alleged incident in the 700 block of Park Street. Tammy Jones, 37, Oregon, was arrested on a warrant from Northwood.
Sunday, 1:54 p.m., a break-in was reported in the 900 block of Oakwood Avenue.
Fulton Sheriff
Dec. 17, 4:31 p.m., on County Road 16 in Clinton Township, vehicles driven by Dean Nofziger, 81, Archbold, and Garrett Young, 19, Wauseon, collided. Nofziger was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Thursday, 6:01 p.m., U.S. 20A in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Lange, 61, Archbold, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 7:50 p.m., firefighters were called to 214 Greer St. for a smoke odor investigation.
Wauseon
Fire — Saturday, 6:36 p.m., firefighters were called to an outdoor fire at 08145 County Road 14, Dover Township.
Fire — Sunday, 11:53 p.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 940 E. Leggett St.
