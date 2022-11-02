Area police reports
State patrol---
Sunday, 3:50 p.m., at milepost 15 on Ohio 281 in Henry County's Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Christina Smith, 40, Yoder, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Thursday, 9:13 p.m., at milepost 2 on U.S. 127 in Delaware Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Ezekiel Laguna, 18, 16100 Defiance Paulding County Line Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:44 p.m., on Watson Road, west of Ohio 66 in Defiance Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Doris Moore, 70, 15900 Power Dam Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry sheriff---
Monday, 4:15 a.m., on County Road T at the railroad viaduct, a westbound semi driven by Sajid Malik, 46, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, sustained heavy damage when he failed to judge the height of his vehicle and struck the railroad overpass. He was cited with assured clear distance ahead and failure to obey a traffic device.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., on Township Road 12, north of County Road P in Harrison Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Lizabeth Quint, 63, Napoleon, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the road and struck a utility pole. Quint was cited for failure to control.
Monday, 7:04 p.m., on County Road M in Monroe Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Amanda Smith, 42, Grelton, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon police---
Oct. 26, 3:51 p.m., at North Perry and East Clinton streets, a vehicle driven by Daniel Franks, 32, Hamler, struck the rear of a Napoleon Area City Schools bus driven by Robbi Robison, 56, Deshler. The school bus had light damage and Franks' vehicle had heavy damage. No children were on the bus at the time of the accident.
Friday, 4:22 p.m., on Industrial Drive, south of American Road, a vehicle driven by Jaden Buchhop, 25, Napoleon, struck the rear of a motorcycle driven by Andrew Perchikoff, 35, 521 Park Ave., Defiance. Perchikoff was treated by Napoleon Fire and Rescue for possible injuries. Both vehicles had moderate damage and Buchhop was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Monday, 2:06 p.m. at 816 Maple St., Joseph Warner, 43, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Williams County and taken to CCNO.
Monday, 8:37 p.m., at 309 W. Clinton St., Christian Rayoum, 25, Napoleon, was charged with misdemeanor assault and domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Paulding sheriff---
Saturday, 3:12 a.m., at Ohio 111 and Township Road 135 in Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Valydia Silva, 24, Paulding, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., on Ohio 49, south of County Road 230 in Carryall Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Nathan McAlexander, 47, Antwerp, sustained heavy damage when it left the east side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned before coming to rest on all four wheels in the lawn at 17724 Ohio 49. He was cited for failure to control.
Tuesday, 6:42 a.m., on U.S. 127, north of County Road 232 in Emerald Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Shepherd, 25, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
