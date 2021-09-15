• Police reports
State Patrol
Sept. 9, 6:25 a.m., at milepost 2 on Ohio 500 in Paulding County's Benton Township, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Tear, 58, Hicksville, ran off the road continuing through a bean field, struck a ditch, rolled over County Road 17 and into a second bean field. Tear was taken by Payne EMS to Paulding County Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicle and Tear was cited with failure to control.
Sept. 9, 4:09 p.m., at Ohio 15 and County Road G in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Linda Risner, 76, Bryan, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Brian Ebersole, 49, Bryan, causing heavy damage to both vehicles. Both had possible injuries but neither was transported. Risner was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign.
Friday, 12:18 p.m., at milepost 1 on Ohio 249 in Defiance County's Milford Township, a semi driven by Sergio Garcia-Soriano, 28, Detroit, Mich., ran off the roadway and overturned. Garcia-Soriano was taken by Hicksville EMS to Hicksville Hospital for suspected minor injuries. He was cited with operating a vehicle without reasonable control. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Sunday, 5:39 p.m., at milepost 31 on U.S. 24 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a vehicle driven by June Richman, 81, 1300 Terrace Drive, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Scott Marinchak, 47, Hobart, Ind., causing moderate damage to both vehicles. Richman was cited with failure to stay in a marked lane.
Monday, 5:50 a.m., on County Road 15 in Fulton County's Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Breanna Clingaman, 30, Fayette, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Monday, 9:32 a.m., at Flory and Domersville roads in Defiance County's Adams Township, a vehicle driven by Rachelle Wyse, 23, Ridgeville Corners, struck a vehicle driven by David Hancock, 65, Napoleon. Hancock transported himself to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Wyse was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign. Wyse' vehicle had moderate damage and Hancock's had heavy damage.
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 5:49 a.m., on Ohio 281 near Weichman Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Daniel Kuhn, 53, Bowling Green, sustained light damage upon striking a deer.
Henry Sheriff
Monday, 1:45 a.m., at 119 E. Maple St., Deshler, Benjamin Rhody, 47, Deshler, was arrested for attempted criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff
Saturday, 12:36 a.m., at 213 E. Dallas St., Payne, Santos Alvarado, no age given, Payne, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to the Paulding County jail.
Saturday, 2:41 a.m., at 1115 Sheridan St., Scott, Scott Rau, 46, same address, was arrested for assault, a first-degree misdemeanor, and taken to the Paulding County jail.
Fulton Sheriff
Aug. 13, midnight, at 449 Prospect St. in Clinton Township, Dustin Tanner, 27, same address, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wauseon Police
Saturday, 9:43 a.m., at Franklin and Chestnut streets, a vehicle driven by Donald Bashor, 71, Wauseon, backed into a U.S. Postal Service vehicle causing light damage to his own vehicle and moderate damage to the postal vehicle.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Friday, the intersection of Stever and Kammeyer roads, firefighters from Tiffin Township Fire Department were called to a grass fire on both the north and south sides of Kammeyer and the west side of Stever Road. Upon arrival it was observed that two wheat stubble fields had caught fire — about 40 acres each. The farmer was using a disc and tractor to contain the fire. About 60 acres in total burned. Only used about 600-1000 gals. of water.
Fire — Tuesday, 1:08 a.m., at 201 S. Clinton St., firefighters from Defiance Fire Department were called to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were advised a dishwasher was smoking. Unit was unplugged and an overhead fan was used to clear smoke. Caller was advised to label clearly the electrical breakers for future reference.
