• Police reports
Defiance Sheriff
Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., a theft was reported at the Defiance County Fairgrounds, 530 S. Main St., Hicksville.
Wednesday, 11:02 a.m., Esiquiel Ramirez, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
Defiance Police
Ag. 15, 2:56 p.m., on Jefferson Avenue, a vehicle driven by Julie Arps, 39, 1005 Sunday St., struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Gracie Zipfel, 29, 517 E. Second St. Damage was light to Zipfel's vehicle, while Arps' was not damaged.
Friday, 7.16 a.m., a truck driven by Amy Philquist, 21, Defiance, struck a garage at 650 Riverside Ave. and left the scene. The garage, owned by Ken Brown, sustained heavy damage.
Friday, 12:25 p.m., on Baltimore Road, a vehicle driven by Austin Grimes, 21, 08165 Stever Road, struck the rear of a stopped vehicle driven by Stephen Parker, 42, Bryan. Grimes was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.
Saturday, 9:36 p.m., on Ottawa Avenue, a vehicle driven by Michael Casarez, 19, 13836 Ohio 15, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Carlton Stinson, Defiance. Casarez was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., Joshua Gray, 31, Findlay, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Napoleon Police
Monday, 9:08 p.m., on Perry Street, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Breidenbach, 73, Archbold, changed lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Jason Oehler, 26, Napoleon. Breidenbach was cited for improper lane change. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Tuesday, 10:13 a.m., a theft was reported in the 400 block of Appian Avenue.
Tuesday, 12:41 p.m., criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of West Clinton Street.
Tuesday, 10:20 p.m., a theft was reported in the 100 block of Cliff Street.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Tuesday, 7:24 p.m., firefighters were called to 12760 Dohoney Road for a report of a smoke alarm.
Fire — Tuesday, 10:19 p.m., firefighters were called to an unattended trash fire at 1042 Ayersville Ave.
Fire — Wednesday, 12:42 a.m., firefighters were called to 104 Hill Ave. for a report of a smell of smoke in the attic. This was found after an electrical breaker went out. Crews found smouldering insulation in the attic. Providing mutual aid were Highland Township, Delaware Township and South Richland fire departments.
