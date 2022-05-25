Area Police Reports

Friday, 9:18 p.m., on Stever Road, near River Chase Lane in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Julian Alvarado, 56, 700 Ralston Ave., was disabled when it struck a deer.
Saturday, 9:47 p.m., on Ohio 66, north of Jewel Road in Noble Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Cameron Steffel, 25, 1540 Mayo Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Henry Sheriff---
Sunday, 4:46 p.m., at County Road 19 and U.S. 6 in Freedom Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Levi Snyder, 18, 1771 Woodhurst Drive, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by Justin Westhoven, 35, Napoleon. Snyder's vehicle then struck a stopped vehicle driven by Brandon Nussbaum, 38, Napoleon. All three vehicles were disabled in the accident. Snyder was treated for possible injuries by Ridgeville Rescue and he was cited for failure to yield right of way.
Napoleon Police---
Monday, 12:45 p.m., at 1819 Oakwood Ave., Holly Hile, 47, Napoleon, was arrested for obstructing justice and taken to CCNO.
Paulding Sheriff---
Monday, 4:37 p.m., at Ohio routes 613 and 500 in Harrison Township, in order to allow room for a semi turning right, a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler Cavanaugh, 27, Payne, backed into the front end of a vehicle driven by Katie Fore, 32, Payne. Fore's vehicle had light damage and Cavanaugh was cited for improper starting and backing.
Fulton Sheriff---
Monday, 1:09 a.m., on County Road G in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Colin Mattern, 18, Montpelier, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer, left the north side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Williams Sheriff---
Saturday, 9:27 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Connie Mendez, 64, Ney, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
