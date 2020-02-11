• Police reports
State Patrol
Feb. 3, 4:35 p.m., on Paulding County Road 107 in Paulding, vehicles driven by Preston Moore, 19, Payne, and Tyler Danberry, 29, Paulding, collided. Moore was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Defiance Sheriff
Feb. 3, 3:26 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jason Leap, 43, Ottawa, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Feb. 5, 11:53 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Zachary Zeedyk, 23, Sherwood, slid left of center and off the roadway. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 7:39 p.m., on the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Milford Township, a vehicle driven by Cecil McClendon, 77, Merrillville, Ind., slid through an intersection and struck a ditch, sign and tree. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Friday, 10:12 p.m., on U.S. 127, a vehicle driven by Tony Garza, 62, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. He was cited for expired registration.
Saturday, 12:23 p.m., Megan Knapp, 25, Defiance, was charged with domestic violence after an alleged incident in the 1400 block of Mustang Drive.
Saturday, 9:51 p.m., on County Road 424 in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by David Lucas, 50, Findlay, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., on Christy Road in Noble Township, a vehicle driven by Donna Baldwin, 59, 03625 Christy Road, struck a ditch and culvert before coming to rest in a field. Damage was moderate to the vehicle. She was cited for failure to control.
Sunday, 5:34 p.m., on Elliott Road in Richland Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Jones, 23, 415 Seneca St., slid off the roadway into a deep ditch. Damage was light to the vehicle. Jones was cited for failure to control.
Defiance Police
Feb. 5, 6:41 p.m., at Sessions Avenue and North Clinton Street, a vehicle driven by Sara Bostic, 28, 700 Ralston Ave., slid into a stopped vehicle driven by Elias Sawyer, 24, 22426 Banner School Road. Bostic was cited for assured clear distance. Damage was light to the vehicles.
Friday, Robert Vaughn Jr., 124 East St., was arrested on a warrant from Muskingum County.
Saturday, 3:27 a.m., money was reported stolen from the 500 block of Degler Street.
Saturday, 10:05 a.m., counterfeit money was reported at Midwest Community Federal Credit Union, 08770 Ohio 66.
Saturday, 12:25 p.m., Carlos Maldonado Ramirez, 55, Defiance, was charged with disorderly conduct, OVI and driving under suspension while intoxicated after a traffic stop on Sunday Street.
Saturday, 4:32 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Sunday, 9:43 a.m., a theft was reported at Kroger gas station, 1856 E. Second St.
Sunday, 1:04 p.m., a window was broken in the 1000 block of Ottawa Avenue.
Sunday, 3:53 p.m., Trae Burton, 33, Toledo, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court.
Sunday, 7:13 p.m., a shoplifting complaint was reported at Walmart, 1804 N. Clinton St.
Hicksville Police
Sunday, 10:20 a.m., on Spencerville Street in Hicksville, a vehicle driven by Joshua Shaffer, 23, Hicksville, crossed the centerline, left the roadway and struck a house at 624 Spencerville St. Damage was heavy to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.
Henry Sheriff
Friday, 8:44 p.m., on County Road S in Ridgeville Township, a vehicle driven by Kolbe Roose, 23, Bryan, struck a deer. Damage was heavy to the vehicle.
Saturday, 12:23 p.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from the 00900 block of County Road 14, Napoleon. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
Saturday, 11:33 p.m., on County Road 1 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by Ryan Fackler, 26, McClure, struck a deer. Damage was light to the vehicle.
Sunday, 4:59 p.m., on County Road 424 in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Ismael Lujan, 18, Napoleon, slid off the roadway on a curve and struck some trees. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Sunday, 6:43 p.m., on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Prabal Dey, 52, Whitehouse, was sideswiped by a westbound truck that left the scene. Damage was light to the Dey vehicle.
Sunday, 7:39 p.m., on Township Road 13 in Freedom Township, a vehicle driven by Tricia Frysinger, 48, Napoleon, slid into the ditch. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.
Napoleon Police
Thursday, 10:10 p.m., on U.S. 6 in Napoleon, a vehicle driven by Donald Serviss, 53, Toledo, was forced off the road by a semi that changed lanes and left the scene. The Serviss vehicle was not damaged.
Friday, 1:29 p.m., a theft was reported at Pilot, 905 American Road.
Friday, 4:16 p.m., a theft of medication was reported in the 400 block of South Perry Street.
Friday, 11:13 p.m., Jesus Baltazar, 33, address unavailable, was cited for no driver's license and two brake lights required following a traffic stop on West Clinton Street.
Saturday, 3:30 a.m., Brittney Casarez, 31, Defiance, was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Jefferson Street.
Saturday, 10:35 p.m., a theft was reported at Fuel King, 1270 Independence Drive.
Sunday, 1:57 a.m., Jon Copple, 25, Taylor, Mich., was cited for OVI following a traffic stop on Ohio 110 and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 3:02 p.m., a theft was reported at Napoleon Party Mart, 330 S. Perry St.
Fulton Sheriff
Thursday, 11:05 a.m., at Fulton County roads 20 and C, a vehicle driven by Thomas Knox, 39, Napoleon, slid through the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Michael Schriner, 62, Archbold. Schriner was taken by Fulton County Medics to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. Knox was cited for a stop sign violation. Damage was heavy to the vehicles.
Friday, 7:02 p.m., on County Road AC in Clinton Township, a vehicle driven by Joseph Riley, 42, Archbold, slid left of center and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Kathy Bussing, 49, Wauseon. Riley was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries, while Bussing was taken there by Wauseon EMS for suspected minor injuries. Damage was heavy to the vehicles. Riley was cited for failure to control.
Wauseon Police
Friday, 4:13 p.m., on Shoop Avenue, a vehicle driven by Toni Winchester, 59, Archbold, struck the rear of a slowing vehicle driven by Robert Warren, 77, Wauseon. Winchester was taken by Wauseon EMS to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, for suspected minor injuries. She was cited for assured clear distance.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Saturday, 7:17 a.m., firefighters were called to a trash fire at 849 Riverside Ave.
Fire — Sunday, 7:29 p.m., firefighters were called to a dryer fire at 245 W. Rosewood Ave.
Fire — Monday, 2:55 a.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 501 Hopkins St.
Fire — Monday, 7:28 a.m., firefighters were called to an alarm at 1404 E. Second St.
Hicksville
Fire — Friday, 2:35 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 121 E. Cornelia St.
Wauseon
Fire — Sunday, 6:34 p.m., firefighters were called to a carbon monoxide investigation at 562 Ann Ave., Pettisville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.