State Patrol---
May 30, 9:50 a.m., at milepost 17 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Sullivan, 31, 26230 Hoffman Road, Defiance, was pulling a trailer and struck a bump. The trailer came off the hitch and the vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and came to rest in a wheat field. The vehicle sustained moderate damage an Sullivan was cited for unsecured load.
May 31, 3:43 a.m., at milepost 20 on Ohio 613 in Paulding County's Brown Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Samantha Winke, 40, Oakwood, sustained light damage when a deer struck the driver's side.
May 31, 11:09 p.m., at milepost 53 on U.S. 24 in Henry County's Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Josh Edwards, 45, Greentown, Ind., was disabled when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 9:03 p.m., at milepost 24 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by James Dakota, 25, Dade City, Fla., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 5:40 a.m., at milepost 17 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Billie Clark, 75, 12638 Fruit Ridge Road, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 6:40 a.m., on River Road in Defiance, an eastbound vehicle driven by Antonio, Ybarra, 64, 420 Harrison Ave., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 11:55 a.m., on The Bend Road in Delaware Township, at the railroad tracks, a southbound semi driven by Dana Merrick, 34, Hamler, attempted to back up when a train was disabled on the tracks and struck a vehicle driven by Edward Spring, 78, Fort Jennings. Spring's vehicle had light damage and Merrick was cited for improper starting and backing.
Saturday, 5:48 a.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Dietrich, 31, Napoleon, attempted to overtake a vehicle and struck a vehicle in the left lane driven by Eric Morris, 42, Carrollton. Morris' vehicle had moderate damage and Dietrich's vehicle had disabling damage. Dietrich was cited for rules governing overtaking.
Saturday, 1:26 p.m., on Ohio 111 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Martin Adams, 58, Oakwood, was pulling a disabled vehicle into a private drive. As Adams' vehicle turned left onto a private drive, the disabled vehicle struck the rear of his vehicle causing light damage.
Defiance Sheriff---
Saturday, 12:24 p.m., at 4610 Thiel Road, Hicksville, William Rohrs, 23, Hicksville, was arrested for aggravated menacing and taken to CCNO.
Sunday, 8:27 p.m., Rachel Fleming, 39, Hicksville, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Defiance Police---
Thursday, 9:07 p.m., at 807 Harrison Ave., Donald Dougal, 50, 765 Harrison Ave., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.
Friday, 5:22 a.m., at 940 Washington Ave., Chad Morris, 46, 940 Washington Ave., was arrested for domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 4:52 p.m., on Davidson Street, Donald Dougal, 50, 765 Harrison Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, physical harm to a law enforcement officer and a felony warrant from Paulding County, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 11:43 p.m., on Cleveland Avenue, David Jones, 56, no address given, was arrested after a pursuit for criminal endangerment, disorderly conduct while intoxicated, OVI, failure to comply, obstructing official business, reckless operation, resisting arrest and a speed violation. He was incarcerated at CCNO.
Sunday, 2:02 p.m., at 405 W. Third St., Erby Gonzales Jr., 30, 648 Riverside Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and released.
Sunday, 5:03 p.m., at 325 Fifth St., Kayla Hardesty, 22, 325 Fifth St., was cited for disorderly conduct.
Hicksville Police---
Saturday, 1:18 p.m., in the 600 block of Defiance Avenue, a westbound vehicle driven by Alexis Overly, 22, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Kaiser, 63, Butler, Ind. Overly's vehicle had light damage and Kaiser's vehicle had moderate damage. Overly was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry Sheriff---
May 31, 4:41 p.m., on Ohio 65 in Damascus Township, a vehicle driven by David Wink, 59, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 10:35 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Richfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Bonifas, 42, Antwerp, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., on County Road 9 in Liberty Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Clayton O'Neal, 16, Liberty Center, sustained light damage when it struck a deer and then a guard rail.
Friday, 7:34 p.m., at 374 Township Road T-15, Napoleon, Matthew Sulewski, 32, Maumee was arrested for disorderly conduct while intoxicated and assault, and taken to CCNO.
Friday, 10:07 p.m., at the exit ramp of U.S. 24, Baylee Petrey, 26, Sylvania, was charged with DUI.
Saturday, 1:31 a.m., at Woodlawn and Glenwood avenues, Kodi Nafziger, 27, Defiance, was charged with failure to dim headlights, safety belt violation, DUI, open container and refused test with prior OVI conviction in the last 20 years.
Napoleon Police---
Sunday, 5:20 p.m., at 2 Meadowlark Lane, Scott Harrison, 18, Delta, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.
Fulton Sheriff---
Thursday, 9:42 p.m., on County Road A in German Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Kate Krueger, 17, Archbold, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Friday, 2:43 p.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road D in Clinton Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jennifer Burkhart, 48, Napoleon, struck the rear of an eastbound vehicle driven by Rita Johnson, 80, Wauseon. Both vehicles were disabled and Johnson was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.
Wauseon Police---
Friday, 4:08 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Airport Highway, a westbound vehicle driven by Nicholas Rodriguez, 35, Fayette, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Michael Britenriker, 32, 01513 County Road 25, Defiance. Rodriguez's vehicle was disabled and Britenriker's vehicle had moderate damage. Britenriker was cited for failure to stop at a traffic signal.
• Fire
Defiance---
Friday, 2:24 p.m., at 1025 Sunday St., firefighters were dispatched for a vehicle fire. When city police officers arrived on scene, they found a city-owned John Deere gator UTV that the cemetery grounds crew was using. The engine compartment under the cargo bed had flames showing. Officers used an ABC fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Upon arrival firefighters discovered that a fleece jacket had ignited the fire.
