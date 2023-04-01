Area police reports
State patrol---
Monday, 5:58 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Tina Connell, 50, Bryan, struck a deer causing functional damage.
Tuesday, 3:18 p.m., near milepost 4 on U.S. 127 in Bryan City, a southbound vehicle driven by Carl Perkins, 63, West Unity, failed to yield when turning left and was struck in the rear by a northbound vehicle driven by Alan Flory, 52, Bryan. Perkins was cited with failure to yield. Both vehicles had minor damage.
Wednesday, 10:02 p.m., near milepost 11 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Haylie Schindler, 21, 100 Lakeview Drive, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance sheriff---
Tuesday, 8:42 a.m., at 5555 Powers Boulevard, Parma, Colin Ratino, 21, Cleveland, was served a warrant on indictment from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transferred from Parma Jail to CCNO.
Friday, 9:07 a.m., at 2800 Columbus Avenue, Sandusky, Sydneesha Thompson, 30, Toledo, was served two warrants from Defiance County Common Pleas Court and transported from Erie County Jail to CCNO.
Defiance police---
Tuesday, 12:09 p.m., on Fourth Street and Clinton, a vehicle driven by William Jurcevich, 46, 1771 Iroquois Court, was backing from an angled parking spot on Fourth Street and struck a vehicle driven by Jessica Alvarez, 50, 724 Harrison Ave. Jurcevich was charged with improper backing.
Tuesday, 1:05 p.m., at 1051 Ralston Ave., Alberto Gomez, 41, 1051 Ralston Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:52 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Jackson Avenue, north of 1540 S. Jackson Ave., a southbound vehicle driven by Brian Scott, 48, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a low-hanging cable line across the roadway.
Thursday, 11:08 a.m., at Deatrick and Perry streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Jeannette Minnie-Shirkey, 48, 1488 S. Jackson Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Shawna Coopman, 45, 28957 Steinmaier Road. Coopman's vehicle had light damage and Minnie-Shirkey's vehicle had moderate damage. Minnie-Shirkey was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 11:36 a.m., at 1068 Hotel Drive, Dalice Thorn, 27, 1053 Hotel Drive, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Thursday, 4:45 p.m., at Clinton Street and River Drive, a southbound vehicle driven by Evangelina Arend, 56, 1046 Ottawa Ave., struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Nevaeh Arnold, 17, 1544 Mustang Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Arend was cited for assured clear distance.
Napoleon police---
Thursday, 9:42 a.m., at 338 Union St., Aloha Vance, 22, no permanent address, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and custody was delivered to Fulton County.
Hicksville police---
March 25, 8:55 p.m., at Bryan and High streets, an unidentified eastbound vehicle turned south onto Bryan Street and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tyler Daly, 22, Hicksville. The unidentified vehicle did not stop after the accident, and Daly's vehicle had light damage.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., on East High Street, just west of Bunnell Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emma Huber-Whitman, 16, Hicksville, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Francine Jackson, 64, Hicksville. Both vehicles had light damage, and Huber-Whitman was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Henry sheriff---
Tuesday, 10:06 p.m., on County Road 24, near County Road W in Ridgeville Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Bryce Link, 24, 29216 Defiance-Ayersville Pleasant Bend Road, Defiance, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.
Paulding sheriff---
March 20, 12:55 p.m., 417 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne; Robert Shaw, 33, and Cameron Allen, 36, no address given for either, were transported from Allen County Jail to Paulding County Jail to face charges on pending warrants there.
March 25, 6:54 p.m., at 615 Fourth St., Latty, Tom Farsht, 18, no address given, was arrested on an assault warrant.
Thursday, 2 a.m., on Ohio 613, near County Road 71 in Paulding Township, a westbound vehicle driven by James Varner, 57, Oakwood, sustained moderate damage when a bird struck the windshield.
Thursday, 4:16 a.m., on County Road 171, just south of Township Road 146 in Brown Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Darren Blockberger, 45, 13453 Road 171, Defiance, sustained moderate damage when it was struck by a deer.
Paulding police---
Wednesday, 5:06 p.m., At North Williams Street and Garfield Avenue, a stopped southbound vehicle driven by Jason Justinger, 39, 616 Seneca St., Defiance, was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by Abby Moore, 18, Grover Hill. Moore's vehicle sustained light damage while Justinger's sustained functional damage.
Wauseon police---
Wednesday, 1:50 p.m., on South Shoop Avenue approaching Edgewood Drive, a vehicle driven by Leroy Carman, 74, Wauseon, drove out of the driveway of Fulton County Health Center and struck the passenger side of a vehicle towing a trailer driven by Michael Whitney, 36, Napoleon. Whitney's vehicle had moderate damage and Carman's had light damage. Carman was cited with failure to yield.
Fire
Jewell---
Thursday, 10:26 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a shed fire at 7104 Defiance-Henry County Line Road. South Richland and Florida-Flatrock Township fire departments were called as well, but before Florida-Flatrock arrived, its assistance was called off. The shed was destroyed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.