• Area Police Reports
State Patrol---
May 20, 5:18 a.m., at milepost 21 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound semi driven by Carlos Duque, 61, Hialeah, Fla., sustained light damage when it left the west side of the roadway and struck a buried cable marker. Duque was cited for failure to control.
May 21, 5:44 p.m., at milepost 16 on U.S. 24 in Paulding County's Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Andrew McGrady, 32, Bryan, sustained light damage when it struck a construction barrel.
Tuesday, 9:23 p.m., at milepost 19 on U.S. 24 in Emerald Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Denise Barden, 66, Noblesville, Ind., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 6:23 p.m., at U.S. 127 and County Road E.50 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Andrew Evenson, 35, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Miller, 34, Stryker. Both vehicles had disabling damage and Evenson was cited for assured clear distance ahead.
Thursday, 6:50 p.m., on County Road F in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Glenn Speiser, 23, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Sheriff---
Monday, 11:42 a.m., at 1491 S. Jackson Ave., a city vehicle driven by Troy Mendizabal, 52, Waterville, sustained light damage when it was struck by a vehicle driven by Jennifer Gonzalez, 40, 1491 S. Jackson Ave., backed from a private drive. Gonzalez was cited for improper starting and backing.
Friday, 6:31 a.m., on Ohio 111, near Singer Road, a northbound vehicle driven by Thomas Vargo, 20, 454 Pontiac Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Defiance Police---
Wednesday, 9:44 a.m., at Clinton and Second streets, a southbound vehicle driven by Patience Wagner, 22, Evansport, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Antoinette Tucker, 76, 1620 Bridgewood Court. Brianna Marshall, 19, 700 Ralston Ave., was taken to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for possible injuries. Both vehicles received disabling damage and Wagner was cited for a red light violation.
Henry Sheriff---
Wednesday, 6:29 a.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Craig Barringer, 36, Deshler, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.
Thursday, 9:24 p.m., on Ohio 110 in Damascus Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Anthony Theisen, 32, Bowling Green, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.
Napoleon Police---
Wednesday, 9:43 a.m., at 538 Huddle Road, Ricardo Cavazos, 28, Napoleon, was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 12:13 p.m., at 538 Huddle Road, Ricardo Cavazos, 28, Napoleon, was arrested on a warrant and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 8:54 p.m., at 126 Bradford Ave., Ronald Howard, 58, Napoleon, was arrested for criminal trespassing, menacing, misdemeanor theft and resisting arrest and taken to CCNO.
Wednesday, 10:34 p.m., at CCNO, Ronald Howard, 58, Napoleon, was served warrants.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., at 712 W. Clinton St., Vincent Mathers, 69, Napoleon was arrested a failure to appear warrant and he posted bond.
Thursday, 12:31 a.m., at 777 Scott St., Michael Globensy, 25, Holgate, was cited for a stop sign violation and charged with OVI refusal.
Paulding Sheriff---
Wednesday, 8:39 p.m., at milepost 13 on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Farhan Al-Armanazi, 59, Kokomo, Ind., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.
Wednesday, 10:26 p.m., at Township Road 144 and County Road 61 in Harrison Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Scott Haney, 40, Paulding, sustained no damage when it lost control and left the roadway. Haney was cited for failure to control.
