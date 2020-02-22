• Police reports

State Patrol

Thursday, 3:13 p.m., at Dooley Drive and Williams Square in Paulding, vehicles driven by Dylan Kuckuck, 16, Paulding, and Cassidy Eckhart, 16, Cecil, collided. Kuckuck was cited for failure to yield. Damage was moderate to the vehicles.

Thursday, 5:03 p.m., on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Washington Township, a vehicle driven by Brooke Keller, 22, Bryan, caught fire and the driver pulled over. Assisting at the scene were the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Ney-Washington Township Fire Department. The vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Defiance Sheriff

Tuesday, 6:19 a.m., on Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Delaware Township, a vehicle driven by Jerry Brown, 61, Cecil, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

Friday, 7:59 a.m., on Independence Road in Defiance Township, a vehicle driven by Logan Newsome, 17, 10071 Independence Road, left the roadway and came to rest in a wooded area. Damage was light to the vehicle. He was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 1:34 p.m., Rhonda Melioni-Brooks, 32, Defiance, was arrested on a warrant from Defiance County Common Pleas Court.

Defiance Police

Tuesday, 3:27 p.m., a 16-year-old Defiance male was charged with delinquency by means of three counts of disorderly conduct after an alleged incident at Defiance High School, 1755 Palmer Drive.

Tuesday, 7:26 p.m., Stacy Maness, 33, Wauseon, was charged with assault after an alleged incident in the 100 block of Jackson Avenue.

Thursday, 4:41 p.m., Anthony Parcher, 28, Antwerp, was charged with criminal damaging after an alleged incident in the 1200 block of Ayersville Avenue.

Henry Sheriff

Friday, 7:06 a.m., on County Road 11C in Napoleon Township, a vehicle driven by Sandra Tanner, 61, Napoleon, struck a deer. Damage was moderate to the vehicle.

• Fires

Defiance

Fire — Thursday, 9:14 p.m., firefighters were called to an odor investigation at 1909 Ginter Road.

Fire — Friday, 12:10 p.m, firefighters were called to an alarm at 617 Holgate Ave.

