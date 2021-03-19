• Police reports
Napoleon Police
Wednesday, 3:42 p.m., on Ohio 108, a vehicle driven by Autavian Fields, 18, Napoleon, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Wayne Davis, 67, 1744 Hopkins St. Damage to both vehicles was light. Autavian was cited for assured clear distance.
Thursday, 12:34 a.m., at 1212 Scott St., a vehicle driven by Derek Hasenbalg, 25, Swanton, was stopped for speeding. Hasenbalg was cited for OVI.
Paulding Sheriff
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., on Ohio 49 just south of County Road 220, a vehicle driven by Julie Harmon, 46, Paulding, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was heavy.
Thursday, 5:51 a.m., on Ohio 613 just west of Road 100, in Jackson Township, a vehicle driven by Avery Ricem 25, Latty, struck a deer. Damage to the vehicle was moderate.
• Fires
Defiance
Fire — Monday, 1:02 p.m., at Jewell and Adams Ridge roads, firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Fire — Monday, 5:08 p.m., at 10168 Independence Rd., firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Hicksville
Fire — Monday, 12:38 p.m., at Cicero and Fountain Street roads, firefighters responded to a grass fire.
Paulding
Fire — Friday, 12:15 a.m., at 508 W. Caroline St., Cecil, Payne and Paulding firefighters responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 6:39 p.m., at 10557 Rd. 98, firefighters responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 7:11 p.m., at roads 151 and 138, Oakwood firefighters responded to a fire.
Oakwood
Fire — March 11, 5:01 a.m., at 12605 Rd. 179, Auglaize, Oakwood and Paulding firefighters responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 4:53 p.m., at 8850 Rd. 177, Grover Hill, Oakwood, and Paulding firefighters responded to a fire.
Fire — Saturday, 7:46 p.m., at Road 187 and Ohio 613, Oakwood and Paulding firefighters responded to a fire.
Grover Hill
Fire — March 8, 7:10 p.m., at 16593 Rd. 24, Grover Hill and Scott firefighters responded to a fire.
Fire — Friday, 8:11 p.m., at 16593 Rd. 24, Grover Hill firefighters responded to a fire.
Cecil
Fire — Saturday, 8:34 a.m., at 15251 Rd. 210, Auglaize, Cecil and Paulding firefighters responded to a fire.
Convoy
Fire — Saturday, 3:54 p.m., at 25760 State Line Rd., Payne firefighters responded to a fire.
Scott
Fire — Saturday, 3:03 p.m., at 11575 Rd. 12, Scott firefighters responded to a fire.
